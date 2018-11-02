Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Cross-Border Rugby in Zambia

The Zambia Rugby Union has sanctioned an International Cross border Men's and Women's Rugby Game between hosts Ndola Rugby Club versus New Krac Athletic Rugby Club (Men's Rugby) of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while the Women's Game will involve Mufulira Leopardess Rugby Team (Zambia) versus Ouragan Ladies Rugby Team also from Lubumbashi DRC. This has been reviewed by Zambia Rugby Union Communications Manager Tom Chaloba.

The Lubumbashi based teams will comprise 4 men national team players and 2 female national team players. This will be the second time a team from the Congo will be competing on Zambian soil, the first being the Men's National Team which took part in the KPF AMERICAN RUGBY TOURNAMENT in the year 2016. This will, however, be the first time for any women's rugby team from DRC playing against any Zambian team.

The matches have been sanctioned by both Zambia Rugby Union and the Congo Rugby Federation and will be played on Saturday 3rd November, 2018. The girls game kicks off at 2pm while the men's game will kick off at 4pm. Gate charges have been put at $2 per head.

The DRC delegation will be led by Mr Papy Muipatayi Mulamba, President of New Krac Athletic Rugby.

Chaloba has since called upon all rugby loving Zambians to go in numbers and support Ndola, Mufulira and Zambian Rugby generally in this international display.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
