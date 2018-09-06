Pulse.com.gh logo
Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS) to host a media workshop on South Africa’s hosting of the 2018 ITU Telecom World taking place in September 2018


Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services will on Thursday, 06 September 2018 host a media workshop on South Africa’s hosting of the 2018 ITU Telecom World taking place from 10 -13 September 2018 in Durban . This is the first time the event is coming to Africa and requires a focus on the appetite for ICT in Africa as a driver of development and innovation.

This annual conference attracts more than 7000 delegates from around the world, government and industry leaders to explore and identify investment opportunities and best practices for socio-economic development through ICT. Some of the key discussion points will be on 5G for smarter digital development.

The workshop will also discuss the media arrangements and all ITU logistics. Media is invited as follows to this important workshop:

Date: Thursday, 06 September 2018

Time: 11h00

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel, Durban

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
