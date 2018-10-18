Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
APO Deputy Foreign Minister Del Re in Tripoli

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy play

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy

Download logo

As part of the preparations to organise the Conference for Libya to be held in Palermo next 12 and 13 November, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, today in Tripoli met with the Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohammed Taher Siyala, the Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Ahmed Maitig, the Head of the Higher Council of State, Khaled Al Meshri, and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salamé.

During the talks, the Deputy Foreign Minister renewed the invitation to attend the Palermo Conference

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.
