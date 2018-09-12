Pulse.com.gh logo
Deputy Minister Andries Nel to meet South Africa Property Owners Association (SAPOA)


APO Deputy Minister Andries Nel to meet South Africa Property Owners Association (SAPOA)

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister, Mr Andries Nel will tomorrow, 13 September 2018 meet with the South Africa Property Owners Association (SAPOA). The aim of the meeting is to establish a relationship between COGTA and SAPOA and to explore areas of mutual interest, especially in support of the ongoing work to turn around municipalities at local government level.

SAPOA is an Industry Body that represents property owning companies and other organizations that have an interest in commercial property. Its membership includes property managers, property developers, property brokers and varied professionals in the commercial, retail and industrial property sector. In addition, SAPOA membership also includes the likes of the PIC, Transnet, Eskom, ACSA, PRASA, Dti, DPW, SARS and the main Metro’s.

SAPOA members own and control 90% of all commercial property in SA which located in municipalities across the country. SAPOA is also a member of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) which has a seat within NEDLAC and also represent all the banks, shopping centers, industrial parks and office park owners.

The relationship of SAPOA with Local Authorities is of paramount importance as its members are rate payers in metropolitan areas and are also affected by issues in municipalities like the Municipal Property Rates Act, infrastructure development, Integrated Urban Development Plans, Local economic development etc.

