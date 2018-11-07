Pulse.com.gh logo
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will launch the National Skills Fund (NSF) youth outreach programme in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga Province.

The outreach is aimed at out-of-school youth in townships and rural areas and will give young people a platform to engage with the department and learn about opportunities funded by the NSF through Technical Vocational and Training (TVET) colleges, state-owned companies and skills development.

The career and skill expo will feature exhibitions by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Sefako Makgatho University, Tshwane University of Technology, as well as several sector education and training authorities, amongst others.

This programme is in line with the goal of the National Development Plan, which is to contribute to a skilled and capable workforce to support inclusive growth.

Prior to the expo the Deputy Minister will meet with the Council of the Ekangala TVET College and stakeholders.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 9 November 2018

Venue: Emalahleni Civic Centre, Mpumalanga

Time: 10h00

For more details on the programme contact Ms Khanyisa Ngewu on 071091 8221

