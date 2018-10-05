Pulse.com.gh logo
Deputy Minister Landers attends Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) ministerial meeting in Japan


Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers will, on behalf of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), in Tokyo, Japan, from 06 to 07 October 2018.

The Meeting will focus primarily on the review of progress made by the TICAD process since the conclusion of the 6th TICAD Summit, hosted in Nairobi, Kenya, during August 2016, and the TICAD Ministerial Review Meeting, concluded in Maputo, Mozambique, during August 2017.

The Meeting will also serve as the Ministerial-level preparatory meeting for the 7th TICAD Summit of Heads of State and Governments (TICAD VII) that will be hosted in Yokohama, Japan, during August 2019.

The main thematic areas for consideration will include:

(a) Trends and Challenges since TICAD VI;

(b) Economic Transformation for Inclusive Growth;

(c) Healthy, Sustainable and Stable Society for Human Security; and

(d) Strengthening Connectivity for Africa and Beyond.

TICAD remains an important strategic partnership of the African Union, with the potential to support African countries to industrialise their economies, create sustainable, inclusive growth and, with it, sustainable employment opportunities and a better future for their people, thus also having the potential to contribute significantly to fulfilling the aspirations of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) priorities.

Deputy Minister Landers will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
