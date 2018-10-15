Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit to Tunisia

news

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Luwellyn Landers will undertake a Working Visit to Tunis, Tunisia, from 17 to 18 October 2018.



Deputy Minister Landers will meet with his counterpart, Mr Sabri Bachtobji, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia and hold the inaugural session of political consultations where he will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.



South Africa maintains cordial bilateral relations with Tunisia. Relations between the two countries are based upon the Joint Bilateral Commission (JBC) launched in 1996.



Deputy Minister Landers’ visit will help to re-activate interaction between the two countries on bilateral issues and identify new areas of economic and bilateral cooperation. In this regard, a Senior Officials’ Meeting between the two countries will take place in Tunis on 16 October 2018.



It is envisaged that during the visit, Deputy Minister Landers will pay a courtesy call on the Tunisian Foreign Minister, hold consultations with the Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts as well as the Secretary of State for International Trade.



Deputy Minister Landers is also scheduled to deliver the Nelson Mandela Centenary lecture at the University of Tunis II.