Deputy Minister of Communications launches Africa Code Week

Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Pinky Kekana will on Friday, 5th October 2018 launch Africa Code Week. Africa Code Week is an initiative led by SAP as part of its social investment program to drive sustainable growth in Africa. The initiative has benefitted 1.8 million young Africans to date.

Deputy Minister Kekana believes that coding should be a critical component of Youth Development. Africa Code Week, is a welcome response to the calls for digital skills in an impending digital economy.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Venue, Melrose Arch, 17th High Street, Johannesburg