news

Deputy Minister of Communications, Pinky Kekana, will on Friday 19 October 2018 unveil a state of the art Computer lab in Hammanskraal at Ntswane Secondary School.

The High School was identified by community members and former pupils as a school that required a number of substantial refurbishments to a number of facilities at the school. Following a collaborative effort between the private sector and government a number of new facilities and refurbishments have taken place at the school.

The Deputy Minister will also use the unveiling to introduce a coding program for learners at the school. This is consistent with the efforts to introduce and expose learners to coding at High School and develop the requisite skills for the fourth industrial revolution. The Deputy Minister will also be supported the Deputy Ministers’ of Trade and Industry and Telecommunications.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 October 2018

Time: 09h30

Venue: Ntswane Secondary School, Hammanskraal, Dilopye Village