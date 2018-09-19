Deputy Minister of Communications to launch Classification Guidelines

news

The release of the award winning film, Inxeba: The Wound sparked an important debate about the classification guidelines used by The Film and Publication Board(FPB) to classify films. The film probed the nations position on The right of Freedom of Expression against that of ones right to preserve and or protect certain cultural practices.

In light of this, the FPB has undertaken to review it’s classification guidelines. As such Deputy Minister, Pinky Kekana will host a dialogue with critical stakeholders and the broader society to consult on how cultural representation should be treated when classifying content.

The dialogue will coincide with the launch of the “Cultural Representation in FPB Guidelines” , which will be open for input from members of the public.

Event Details are as follows:

Venue: Constitutional Hill

Date: 20 September 2018

Time : 09:30 am