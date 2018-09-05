Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces

news

Deputy President David Mabuza will appear before the National Council of Provinces tomorrow for an oral question and answer session.

Holding regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament holds the Executive to account, as part of the three-legged mandate that includes making laws and promoting public participation.

Questions for oral reply to the Deputy President are scheduled for a question day at least once a quarter during session time within Parliament’s annual programme. Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session. The three hours allotted cover the main questions and associated supplementary questions.

The six questions scheduled for tomorrow’s sitting cover a range of matters, including whether the national Industrial Policy Framework and Human Resource Development strategy for South Africa are yielding any benefits in assisting the government to address the plight of previously marginalised communities in townships, whether the government has considered the manner in which the land question continues to affect social cohesion and whether the government has developed any short-term interventions to mitigate the effects of the increase in petrol prices and value added tax especially in light of the persisting high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

For the full list of questions, please click

https://www.Parliament.Gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/quest_pap/564c7f08-a0dc-4840-b94a-5f503be22ab6.pdf