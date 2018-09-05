Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces


APO Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

Deputy President David Mabuza will appear before the National Council of Provinces tomorrow for an oral question and answer session.

Holding regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament holds the Executive to account, as part of the three-legged mandate that includes making laws and promoting public participation.

Questions for oral reply to the Deputy President are scheduled for a question day at least once a quarter during session time within Parliament’s annual programme. Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session. The three hours allotted cover the main questions and associated supplementary questions.

The six questions scheduled for tomorrow’s sitting cover a range of matters, including whether the national Industrial Policy Framework and Human Resource Development strategy for South Africa are yielding any benefits in assisting the government to address the plight of previously marginalised communities in townships, whether the government has considered the manner in which the land question continues to affect social cohesion and whether the government has developed any short-term interventions to mitigate the effects of the increase in petrol prices and value added tax especially in light of the persisting high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

For the full list of questions, please click

https://www.Parliament.Gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/quest_pap/564c7f08-a0dc-4840-b94a-5f503be22ab6.pdf

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria APO Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria
APO: Profiling Angola: A Status Update APO Profiling Angola: A Status Update
APO: Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste APO Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste
APO: High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world APO High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world
APO: South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa APO South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa
APO: South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation APO South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
3 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics...bullet
4 APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner...bullet
5 APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisationbullet
6 APO South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)...bullet
7 APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the...bullet
8 APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and...bullet
10 APO Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson
United Nations (UN)
APO Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
APO Libya: Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties - August 2018
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Select Committee on Finance Receives Briefing from City of Cape Town on Alignment of Integrated Development Plan to National Development Plan