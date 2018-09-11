Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality


APO Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency play

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

Download logo

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Wednesday 12 September 2018, update the National Assembly on various strategies and programmes adopted by government to deal with poverty and equality during his oral replies to Parliament, Cape Town.

Deputy President Mabuza leads government’s anti-poverty programmes and works with various institutions to develop strategies aimed at eradicating poverty in line with the National Development Plan’s Vision 2030.

During tomorrow’s engagement with the National Assembly, Deputy President Mabuza will also update Members on various mechanisms implemented by government to strengthen financial controls and sound financial management in provincial government departments.

As patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement, the Deputy President will outline government’s resolve to tackle the scourge of violence against women and children including the promotion of social cohesion initiatives.

In his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Deputy President Mabuza will update Parliament on efforts to finding lasting peace, security and stability for the people of South Sudan.

The Oral Replies by Deputy President Mabuza is scheduled as follows:

Date : Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Time : 14h00

Venue : National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Land Reform in South Africa - President Ramaphosa Says Land Reform is Key to Stability APO Land Reform in South Africa - President Ramaphosa Says Land Reform is Key to Stability
APO: Experts define sustainable packaging priorities for Africa APO Experts define sustainable packaging priorities for Africa
APO: DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal APO DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal
APO: Transport Pension Fund hit with Corruption allegations APO Transport Pension Fund hit with Corruption allegations
APO: Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018 APO Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018
APO: the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit APO the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit



Top Articles

1 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning project kicks...bullet
2 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
3 APO South Africa: Minister Sisulu to host Mr Reynders, the Deputy...bullet
4 APO United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on...bullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft...bullet
6 APO African countries need to develop a policy response to the...bullet
7 APO President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in...bullet
8 APO African countries need to develop a policy response to...bullet
9 APO National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Hosts...bullet
10 APO Community Networks Key to Connecting Africa, says...bullet

APO

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa)
APO Challenge African Youth: Showcase solutions for the Africa We Want at the 2018 Africities Youth Forum
Marriott International, Inc.
APO Marriott International Unveils Incredible Members Only Experiences For Loyalty Members
CAJ News Africa
APO Subsidies on school uniform mask deeper Djibouti anomalies
APO Group
APO Rugby in Africa: APO Group presents key facts and figures on “The Incredible Rise of African Rugby”
X
Advertisement