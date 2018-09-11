Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality

news

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Wednesday 12 September 2018, update the National Assembly on various strategies and programmes adopted by government to deal with poverty and equality during his oral replies to Parliament, Cape Town.

Deputy President Mabuza leads government’s anti-poverty programmes and works with various institutions to develop strategies aimed at eradicating poverty in line with the National Development Plan’s Vision 2030.

During tomorrow’s engagement with the National Assembly, Deputy President Mabuza will also update Members on various mechanisms implemented by government to strengthen financial controls and sound financial management in provincial government departments.

As patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement, the Deputy President will outline government’s resolve to tackle the scourge of violence against women and children including the promotion of social cohesion initiatives.

In his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Deputy President Mabuza will update Parliament on efforts to finding lasting peace, security and stability for the people of South Sudan.

The Oral Replies by Deputy President Mabuza is scheduled as follows:

Date : Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Time : 14h00

Venue : National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town