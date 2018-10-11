Pulse.com.gh logo
Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea


Republic of South Africa: The Presidency play

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

Deputy President David Mabuza will today, depart South Africa to attend the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in Malabo on 12 October 2018. Deputy President Mabuza attends the Jubilee Celebrations at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea enjoy fraternal bilateral relations. The visit by Deputy President Mabuza will further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhance economic cooperation, trade and investment.

The two countries are playing an important at multilateral level where they will both serve in the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members during 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
