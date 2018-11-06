news

Ecobank Academy, a corporate university of the leading independent pan-African banking group in collaboration with Ecobank Foundation (EcobankFoundation.org), has launched an innovative development programme aimed at improving Africa’s health systems through rigorous financial management, effective leadership development and sound implementation capabilities.

The programme was co-designed by Ecobank Academy and The Global Fund with support from leading organisations in financial management, leadership and execution. The Honorable Minister of Health of Togo, Moustafa Mijiyawa; Head of Grant Management Division, Mark Eddinton for The Global Fund; and Amin Manekia, Ecobank’s Group Executive for Corporate & Investment Banking, inaugurated the programme.

Speaking at the opening on behalf of Ecobank’s Group CEO, Mr. Manekia said: “Ecobank from its inception, has embraced a commitment to enhance economic development across Africa. Ecobank has not only become a world-class pan-African institution, it is also a torchbearer for a new Africa. The bank has become part of the mainstream banking culture in 36 African countries and is fully supportive of organisations that work continuously to improve the socio-economic transformation of our communities alongside governments and the private sector.”

The curriculum seeks to expand the skills of grant implementers and includes modules on leadership, strategy, knowledge management and sharing of best practices. At the heart of this training is the desire to help implementing partners play their part in driving long-lasting impact in the communities they serve. They are not only accountable for the grants they are implementing, they are also at the forefront of the mission to end HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis as epidemics and build resilient and strong health systems. Ecobank’s vision is to ensure that access to knowledge will not limit an organisation’s ability to deliver on its mission.

On behalf of their teams, Simon Rey, Ecobank Group Head for Ecobank Academy, Talent and Organisational Development and Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer for Ecobank Foundation jointly commented: “We fundamentally believe that it is in all our interest to build a knowledgeable pool of practitioners that can become leaders in their fields. This training is organised because we believe that an ecosystem of finance managers in the development sector who are well trained and equipped to save lives will stretch every CFA Franc, Dollar or Euro that are disbursed for the purpose.”

Creating the infrastructure to transform finance managers into leaders of change is the way forward. Improving access to knowledge and learning opportunities will propel implementing partners to manage funds for even greater results for communities.

Media Contact:

Mireille Bokpe-Anoumou

Group Communications

Tel: (228) 22 21 03 03

Email: mbokpe@ecobank.com

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’):

Incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking group, Ecobank (Ecobank.com). It currently has a presence in 36 African countries, namely: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic), Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Group employs over 17,000 people in 40 different countries in over 1,200 branches and offices. Ecobank is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information on Ecobank can be found at ecobank.com.

About the Ecobank Foundation:

The Ecobank Foundation (EcobankFoundation.org) was created to positively impact the lives of people across Africa. Established by the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African bank, the Ecobank Foundation is positioned to contribute towards the continent’s transformation, particularly in the communities in which the bank operates. The Ecobank Foundation partners with organisations to provide relevant experience and expertise in the field of health, education and financial inclusion. For more information, visit ecobankfoundation.org

Web: EcobankFoundation.org

Twitter: @EcobankFdn

About the Ecobank Academy:

Ecobank Academy (Academy.Ecobank.com) is one of the largest capability development centres in Africa focused on building world-class banking and leadership expertise on the continent to achieve our dual goal of sustainable business impact and prosperous society. As a corporate university, Ecobank Academy provides training programmes reaching over 16,000 front-line, middle to senior managers across 36 countries.

Founded in 2012 and operational in 2014, Ecobank Academy is the first pan-African corporate university and is the epicentre of Ecobank culture. Since becoming operational, Ecobank Academy has become a hub for Ecobank’s leaders from across the world to convene and receive world-class management development. With main campus in Lomé, Togo, the Academy has additional satellites campuses in Lagos, Accra, Abidjan and Nairobi.