APO Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces co-option of new director

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ecobank play

Ecobank

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), parent company of the Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), announces the co-option to its Board of Directors of Mrs. Aichatou Agne Pouye.

A native of Senegal, Mrs. Aichatou Agne Pouye is a professional with more than 30 years of experience in the private sector, public administration and international organisations.

She has held leadership positions in many organisations both in private and public sectors where she demonstrated strong skills in areas such as people management, auditing and enterprise management, marketing of banking services, access to finance for SMEs, International Trade Negotiations & TRTA (trade related technical assistance).

She started her career at Ernst and Young International, Dakar, Senegal in 1984 where she worked as an External auditor. In October 1990, she joined Citibank where she spent 10 years as Resident VicePresident, Group Vice-President and member of the Bank’s Management Committee. In July 2000, she went into public sector career as the General Administrator of the Economic Promotion Fund (FPE), a refinancing fund established by the African Development Bank and the Senegalese Government to fund SMEs and micro projects.

From May 2001 to April 2004, she joined the Government of Senegal as Minister of SMEs and Trade, and thereafter Minister of Trade both mandates covering a cumulated period of five years. In August 2006, she gave an international flavor to her career by taking the position of Director of the Division of Business and International Support and the Division of Marketing of the International Trade Center (ITC), a UN & WTO agency where she worked until December 2017.

She holds a Specialised Postgraduate Degree in Management and Business Administration of the Institut d’Administration des Entreprises (IAE) of Caen, France, a BSC and an MSC in Economics , both of the Université de Paris 9 Dauphine (France).

Signed:
Group Company Secretary and General Counsel
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.
Media Contact:
Mireille Bokpe-Anoumou
Group Communications
mbokpe@ecobank.com

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’):
Incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking group, Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com). It currently has a presence in 36 African countries, namely: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic), Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Group employs over 17,000 people in 40 different countries in over 1,200 branches and offices. Ecobank is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information on Ecobank can be found at Ecobank.com.

