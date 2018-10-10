Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Economic Commission for Africa will continue to explore ways to help Africa fight climate change & build resilience, says Africa Climate Policy Centre (ACPC’s) Murombedzi


APO Economic Commission for Africa will continue to explore ways to help Africa fight climate change & build resilience, says Africa Climate Policy Centre (ACPC’s) Murombedzi

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) play

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Download logo

Devolved governance is playing a crucial role in helping Kenya come up with ways to mitigate effects of climate change at community level, says Mr. Keriako Tobiko, the country’s Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary.

In a speech presented during the country’s first National Conference on Climate Governance in Nairobi, Mr. Tobiko said five counties in Kenya were successfully applying a model of devolved climate finance and making a huge difference on the ground.

The County Climate Change Fund mechanism integrates climate risk and empowers poor and vulnerable communities in the face of climate change. The counties have put in place structures and processes to enable them to access and manage climate finance in transparent and accountable manner

Mr. Tobiko said the implementation of climate change actions was the responsibility of both government and non-state actors. The Cabinet Secretary lauded county governments who have put in place their climate change actions, demonstrating the critical role of devolved governance in the country’s transition towards a low carbon climate resilient development pathway.

He said Kenya, like other developing countries, was vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change due to the high dependence of climate-sensitive agricultural production but will leave no stone unturned in trying to come up with mitigation actions.

The Environment and Forestry Secretary said increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like droughts and floods have hit many regions across Kenya and now posed a challenge to the attainment of the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

“The poor, women and children in the various areas are most affected due to their low adaptive capacity. These threats, however, present some opportunities towards innovative and green investments,” he said.

Mr. Tobiko said Kenya’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) outlines the country’s climate change commitment under the Paris Agreement.

“Adaptation is a priority in Kenya and its contribution is envisaged through mainstreaming of adaptation actions into all sectors of the medium term plans to ensure strengthened resilience to climate change,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

He said Kenya’s mitigation actions target abatement of the greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 relative to the business-as-usual scenario of 143 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

However, achievement of NDC contribution is subject to international support in the form of finance, investment, capacity building, and technology development and transfer. Collaboration between the government and partners, said Mr. Tobiko, is essential for implementation of the NDC.

The country’s Climate Change Act (2016) and Policy provides a framework for mainstreaming climate change actions across sectors at the national and county levels. The Act recognizes the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) as a mechanism for mainstreaming climate change into all sectors and the County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs). The second NCCAP 2018-2022 identifies priority adaptation and mitigation actions as well as contribution to the government’s BIG 4 Agenda on enhancing manufacturing sector, food and nutrition security, universal health care and affordable housing. Furthermore, the NCCAP informs the implementation of the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Act also establishes a Climate Change Fund as a financing mechanism for priority climate change actions. Formulation of regulations to operationalize the fund is underway.

The National Policy on Climate Finance further provides an institutional framework for mobilization and management of climate finance that includes mechanisms for the mobilization, coding, tracking and reporting of domestic and international resources of the climate-related activities.

The conference, which focused on the theme; The Role of Devolved Governments in the Transition to Low Carbon Climate Resilient Economic Development, precedes the regional 7th Climate Change and Development in Africa Conference (CCDA-VII) that begins Wednesday in Nairobi.

Discussions included sessions towards the implementation of the Paris Agreement, Nationally Determined Contributions, Climate Change Act and Policy, climate finance, and partnerships among others.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” in Dakar, Senegal APO Merck Foundation plans to conduct 5th Edition of “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” in Dakar, Senegal
APO: Police Committee to hold Special Meeting on Gang Strategy and Community Concerns APO Police Committee to hold Special Meeting on Gang Strategy and Community Concerns
APO: Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change seriously APO Kenya praised for taking threats of climate change seriously
APO: Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic Education (DBE) ready for Matric Examinations APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic Education (DBE) ready for Matric Examinations
APO: Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape APO Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape
APO: Enabel's climate conference focuses on tackling climate change in African cities APO Enabel's climate conference focuses on tackling climate change in African cities



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
3 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
4 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
5 APO UK deepens ties across East Africabullet
6 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality...bullet
7 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya...bullet
8 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon...bullet
9 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy...bullet
10 APO Stats South Africa set to conduct Census of...bullet

APO

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)
APO UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Small Business Development Committee calls for complete overhaul of cooperatives development approach
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
APO Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Africa will not attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Murombedzi
X
Advertisement