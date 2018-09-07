Economic Policy Research Centre convenes conference on child poverty ‘What Works for Poorest Children?’

news

WHAT: The Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) in partnership with the Global Development Institute at The University of Manchester and UNICEF have organised an international conference on child poverty under the theme ‘What Works for Africa’s Poorest Children?’

WHEN: 10 – 12 September, 2018; 08:00am to 05:00pm

Opening: Monday 10 September, 2018; 08:00am to 10:00am

WHERE: Protea Hotel, Kampala.

WHO: Sarah Ssewanyana, Executive Director, Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC)

Dr. Doreen Mulenga, UNICEF Representative in Uganda

WHY: While there has been substantial progress in reducing global poverty in recent years, hundreds of millions of vulnerable children remain trapped in extreme poverty. This is especially the case on the African continent, where children account for the majority and growing proportion of the population. In Uganda, 57 per cent of the total population is below 18 years. However, 55 per cent of children under 5 years of age (3.7 million) and 38 per cent of 6-17 year olds continue to languish in poverty. The picture is not very different for many other African countries. The conference that will bring together participants from various sectors and countries, therefore aims at generating key insights for practical actions, programmes and social policy interventions that will make tangible differences in the lives of Africa’s poorest children.