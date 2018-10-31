news

The EducationUSA adviser is running several sessions at the U.S. Embassy for students during the month of November. If you are interested in any one of the below, send an email to MaherallyIM@state.gov to confirm your attendance or call at 202-4453. There are also skype sessions with admissions officers of U.S. universities. This is an opportunity to learn about these universities and attendees will get the chance to ask questions to the admissions officer.

November 19, 2018

13:00 – 14:30: U.S. university application and Financial aid application: Next steps

After students send applications to U.S. universities and apply for financial aid, what are the next steps? What students need to look into? If you are a student who will be submitting U.S. university applications soon, you can join a session which will be facilitated by the EducationUSA adviser, specifically for students who will submit U.S. university applications for the August/September 2019 intake. He will also discuss what it looks like to be on an American Campus as a Mauritian.

15:00 – 16:00: Skype session with admissions officer from Concordia University, Oregon

November 20, 2018

14:00 – 16:00: Medical studies in the U.S.

Are you an aspiring medical doctor? Are you a certified doctor wishing to pursue higher medical studies in the U.S.? You may join a special session facilitated by the EducationUSA adviser. What are the requirements or pre-requisites a prospective student must has in order to apply? How long does it take to study medicine in the United States?

November 27, 2018

13:00 – 14:30: The Common Application Essay component

Are you a student who plans to submit university applications through The Common Application portal, but, is struggling with the essay component? Come and learn about the different techniques that need to be considered when writing the common app essay.

15:00 – 16:00: Skype session with admissions officer from University of Minnesota

November 28, 2018

13:00 – 14:30: The Common Application: Final review

Are you a student who will submit U.S. university applications for the August/September 2019 intake? The EducationUSA adviser is leading a session where he will go through all components of The Common Application. This is an opportunity for students to discuss, ask questions, and clarify any information with the adviser or with a group before submitting their applications before the January 1 deadline.

November 29, 2018

12:30 – 14:00: EducationUSA General Advising session

This session is designed for prospective students and their parents to learn about the basics of higher studies in the United States. If you are a student who wishes to consider the August/September 2020, and are new to U.S. university application requirements, you and your parents are invited to attend this session to learn more.