Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Eskom and GE Power synchronize Medupi Unit 2 eight months ahead of schedule


APO Eskom and GE Power synchronize Medupi Unit 2 eight months ahead of schedule

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GE play

GE

Marks the fifth Medupi unit to come into service, increasing plant capacity to 4,000 MW – enough power for nearly three million South African households; GE Power scope of work at Medupi includes six turbine islands, air cooled condensers and overall project and construction management; GE (www.GE.com) in partnership with Eskom has invested over R1 billion to empower local businesses and train over 300 students with artisans, technical and engineering skills.

GE (NYSE:GE) GE Power and Eskom announced that Medupi unit 2, the fifth out of the six units at the power station, has now been successfully synchronized to the national grid. With five units already synchronised, Medupi’s plant capacity increases to deliver 4,000MW, enough to power nearly three million households, reaffirming its position as the largest power station in South Africa and fourth in the world. The scope of work for GE’s (https://bit.ly/2Pqh3df) Steam Power business at Medupi includes six turbine islands, air cooled condensers and overall project (https://bit.ly/2PuJzul) and construction (https://bit.ly/2ON2gMG) management.

Abram Masango, Eskom’s Group Executive for Group Capital, said: “The achievement of Unit 2 first synchronization, eight months ahead of the June 2019 schedule, marks a key milestone towards full commercial operation of the unit. Lessons learnt on previous units were implemented on Unit 2, leading to the swiftness in delivering first power. This is an amazing achievement, taking us closer to completing the entire Medupi project, as we will be left with one unit”

Also commenting on this milestone, Lee Dawes, Regional Leader for GE’s Steam Power in Sub Saharan Africa, said achieving this milestone ahead of schedule is no small feat. “We continue to work with Eskom to deliver the much-needed capacity to stabilise the national grid as well as partner in various skills development projects to build much needed technical skills to meet the ever-growing demand for trained artisans.”

As policies on the reduction of carbon emissions become more stringent, GE continues to ensure that it deploys the latest technologies to deliver the lowest levels of emissions from industrial operations. Medupi and Kusile are using supercritical technology to achieve much higher efficiencies than the South African fleet average. Both plants also implement dry instead of wet cooling. This results in significantly less water consumption.

Upon completion, the power station will produce a total of 4,764MW to meet the electricity needs of 3.5 million households in the country. In additional, since 2007, GE in partnership with Eskom has invested over R1 billion to empower local businesses and trained over 300 students on technical, artisans and engineering skills. Forty percent of the workforce trained as pipe fitters, welders and electricians were sourced from the province, and 60 percent were youth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.
Media Contact:
Londi Sibisi
GE Power Communications
GE Africa
+2760 995 0504
Londi.sibisi@ge.com

Jessica Giansanti
Global Business Communications Leader
GE Power – Steam Power
+1 203 814 7604
jessica.giansanti@ge.com

About GE Power:
GE Power (www.GE.com/Power) is a world energy leader providing equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain from generation to consumption. Operating in more than 180 countries, our technology produces a third of the world’s electricity, equips 90 percent of power transmission utilities worldwide, and our software manages more than forty percent of the world’s energy. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are developing the energy technologies of the future and improving the power networks we depend on today. For more information please visit www.GE.com/Power, and follow GE Power on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ge_power) and on LinkedIn. (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gepower)

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018 APO Minister Bathabile Dlamini encourages a gendered lens to observations of World Mental Health Day 2018
APO: President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles APO President of Sri Lanka departs Seychelles
APO: U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia APO U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia
APO: African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister APO African needs to speak with one voice on climate issues, says Kenya’s Environment Minister
APO: South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress APO South Africa: Agri SA announces Board at the 2018 Congress
APO: Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Standing Committee on Appropriations (Scoa) want Ministers and Directors-General held responsible for appalling audit outcomes



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO UK Minister for Africa makes maiden visit to Somaliabullet
3 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
4 APO Basic Education Committee confident that Department of Basic...bullet
5 APO UK deepens ties across East Africabullet
6 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest Hospitality...bullet
7 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya...bullet
8 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon...bullet
9 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy...bullet
10 APO Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for...bullet

APO

High Commission of India, Nairobi, Kenya
APO Consular Camp to be held in Kisumu (13th-14th October 2018)
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa celebrates Restitution of Land to KwaMkwanazi Community
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Communications Committee to be briefed by South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA) on 2017/18 Annual Reports and Financial Statements
United Nations (UN)
APO Message of the Secretary-General to the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region
X
Advertisement