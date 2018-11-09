news

The focal point of the three-day working visit of the European Union (EU) delegation to Seychelles was the Sixth Political Dialogue that was held at the Eden Bleu Hotel yesterday where representatives from fifteen EU countries, led by Ambassador Marjaana Sall, met with Vice-President Vincent Meriton, who was accompanied by five Ministers.

On the peripheries of the Dialogue however, were a number of meetings and visits that were also on the agenda; notably the meeting of the EU delegation with representatives of the National Assembly as well as the Chief Justice, Mathilda Twomey, on Wednesday.

The Political Dialogue itself took place on Thursday and served as a platform for both Seychelles and the EU to share information and foster mutual understanding on a number of key issues in which both entities share a stake. Discussions ranged from economic and social development to environment and human rights and both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a solid and mutually beneficial partnership.

On the final day of the visit, the EU representatives, which included twelve ambassadors, inaugurated a shelter for women victims of gender-based violence along with the Minister of Family Affairs, Mrs. Mitcy Larue. The shelter is the first of its kind in Seychelles and is part of a project funded by the EU and implemented by the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (CEPS) aiming to improve the quality of life of vulnerable women.

Following the inauguration of the women’s shelter, the EU delegation visited Port Victoria and were accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marines, Mr. Didier Dogley. Also present were representatives of the European Investment Bank and Agence Française de Développement as they are jointly financing the Port Victoria Rehabilitation and Extension project along with the EU. The project is expected to be completed by 2021 and will increase the overall port capacity and efficiency, promoting better access to cheaper goods for local consumers.

The last visit of the delegation for this year’s Political Dialogue was to the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) where they were met by Designated Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Local Government, Youth, Sports, Culture and Risk & Disaster Management, Mrs. Macsuzy Mondon. The RCOC is one of the two regional centres designed for strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean, an area which is important to Seychelles and one where it benefits greatly from EU support in programmes that they coordinate in the region.