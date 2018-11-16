news

Since the first award in 1998, when Adrian Gore of Discovery was the inaugural winner, EY (www.EY.com) continues to see trailblazing entrepreneurs whose vision is shaping industries, creating new markets and generating employment opportunities while contributing to economic growth and development.

We are excited to announce, in alphabetical order by company name, the 2018 finalists:

Camelot Group: Deborah Merdjan

Cash Flow Capital: Xan Myburgh

Davipel Trading (Private) Limited: Davison Norupiri

Growthpoint Properties Limited: Norbert Sasse

In2IT Technologies (Pty) Ltd: Saurabh Kumar

Tiletoria (Pty) Ltd: Patrick Thonissen

M&M Brands: Zibusiso Mkhwanazi

Mobicel Communications: Ridhwan Khan

We Buy Cars (Pty) Ltd: Dirk van der Walk & Faan van der Walt

Valemount Trading (Pty) Ltd: Damien Westerman

Roderick Wolfenden, EY Africa Markets Leader, says: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise these game-changing entrepreneurs from Southern Africa, and acknowledge their incredible achievements.”

“These entrepreneurs demonstrate extraordinary business acumen, financial performance excellence and inspired strategic direction. It is encouraging to see the tenacity and strong entrepreneurial spirit these business leaders have shown in their environments, which are often characterised by uncertainty and disruption. These and most entrepreneurs embrace bold thinking that often sees opportunity in adversity; a relentless drive to build a better working world; and an unwavering commitment to solving their clients’ issues,” he adds.

About the programme – locally and globally

The awards programme provides the finalists with an opportunity to connect with local and international businesses, and join a global network of entrepreneurs who share their experiences and perspectives. The Southern Africa awards covers: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Madagascar, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia

This year’s award event will be hosted on 29 November 2018 in Johannesburg – South Africa and following that the overall winner will go on to compete for the prestigious title of World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in June 2019.

Website – EY Awards (https://go.ey.com/2FpkZtY)

The EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards programme culminates in an annual gala banquet in Monte Carlo in June each year, where entrepreneurs from over 50 countries around the world compete for one of the most coveted global business awards.

Please note. When referring to the World Entrepreneur Awards programme: The phrase ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR is a trade mark in South Africa in the name of Business Partners Limited. Legally, in South Africa EY are therefore entitled to use only the following replacement phrases - WORLD ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS, WORLD ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS PROGRAMME, WORLD ENTREPRENEUR or WORLD ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAMME as trademarks.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

