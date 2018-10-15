Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and investment


APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and investment

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office play

United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Download logo

Foreign Office and DFID Minister Harriett Baldwin returned to Ghana to launch the UK-Ghana Business Council, which met for the first time in Accra on 14 October 2018. The Business Council, which will meet twice a year, brings both governments together to find ways to reduce barriers to trade and investment and create jobs.

Minister Baldwin said:

"Ghana increasingly offers attractive investment opportunities for UK businesses, which in turn helps create jobs and advance economic development locally. Our governments are doing everything that we can to help make it easier for entrepreneurial businesses to trade and grow."

The Minister co-chaired the Council with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. The next Business Council will be held in London in December 2018.

The Business Council introduces a two-day UK-Ghana investment summit which will see a delegation of UK businesses travelling to Ghana to discuss investment opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, industry, and manufacturing with Ghanaian businesses. The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana Adam Afriyie and Trade and Export Promotion Minister Fairhead will also visit Ghana for the summit.

These discussions signal a strengthened economic development partnership between the two countries, and are expected to lead to investment that will create jobs for both UK and Ghanaian businesses, and boost local economies.

Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, who will speak at the investment summit, has set out an ambitious vision to move Ghana beyond aid and transform the economy through industrialisation and infrastructure development creating thousands of jobs.

During her visit, Minister Baldwin met His Majesty Nana Amoatia Ofori Payin, King of Akyem, and discussed trade and development priorities. She also visited Tema Port with Border Force, who work with the local authorities to improve their monitoring and interdiction of smuggled goods at border points, cracking down on smuggling gangs.

Minister Baldwin last visited Ghana in August, immediately before joining the Prime Minister’s visit to Nigeria and Kenya. The Prime Minister travelled with a delegation of British businesses, with a focus on strengthening trade ties across the continent, where the UK is already the second largest investor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to host the 2018 Heads of Missions Conference APO Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to host the 2018 Heads of Missions Conference
APO: Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit to Tunisia APO Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit to Tunisia
APO: National Assembly Speaker Mbete calls for heightened education of women and girl children in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) APO National Assembly Speaker Mbete calls for heightened education of women and girl children in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
APO: UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egypt APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egypt
APO: Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
APO: National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province conducts oversight in the North West APO National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province conducts oversight in the North West



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive economic growthbullet
3 APO Address by Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the University of...bullet
4 APO President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class of 2018bullet
5 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
6 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for...bullet
7 APO Call for bids in Kenya: inviting submissions for...bullet
8 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform...bullet
9 APO Cameroon Presidential Electionbullet
10 APO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board...bullet

APO

 
APO Central African Republic: Council adopts conclusions
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank showcases investment opportunities in Africa to Nordic investors
Embassy of Ireland, Tanzania
APO Next call for Africa Agri-food Development Programme (AADP) applications launched at Africa Ireland Economic Forum
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank and partners’ innovative Room2Run securitization will be a model for global lenders
X
Advertisement