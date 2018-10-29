news

Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a global leader in customer engagement software, has announced the launch of “Freddy”, an “Omnibot” AI engine that enhances the sales, support and marketing capabilities for businesses of all sizes. Announced at Refresh 18 (www.Refresh18.com) – Freshworks’ inaugural customer conference – Freddy leverages Google AI technology Google Assistant to help businesses resolve customer issues more effectively and efficiently through a mix of human and machine-based voice interactions.

Branded with a canine look and feel, Freddy the Omnibot is trained to make the life of human agents and end-users much simpler. Freddy offers channel agnostic contextual self-service to customers. The Freddy AI engine also enables agent assist to help new agents onboard a team with relative ease by proactively and systematically troubleshooting customer queries. Sales executives using Freshworks’ CRM product powered by Freddy will be able to stay on top of their sales pipeline by auto calibrating the available leads. All this is made naturally available to users and admins across multiple communication channels through voice interactions.

Freddy automatically streamlines customer support

Available in all of Freshworks customer engagement products, Freddy learns from the Freshworks records of customer interactions across marketing, sales and support, and automatically replies to common queries in email, chat, voice-calls and even social media with the appropriate content from the customer’s knowledge base. This enables sales and support teams to focus on more complex, high-value inquiries.

For example, customers having an issue with a Freshworks client’s product can say “Hey Acme Support” into their Google-enabled assistant and ask for help. Freddy, the SaaS industry’s first ‘omnibot’ can help troubleshoot the issue via the customer’s choice of channel: voice, chat, email or text. If Freddy can’t resolve the issue, it is routed to a live agent along with the context of the conversation and all relevant customer information.

“Traditional enterprise AI platforms have been too intimidating and complex to understand and implement. They certainly haven’t been easy to use for customers or their representatives at the front lines of customer service, preventing businesses from achieving the full benefits of AI,” said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks. “Freddy removes that complexity and frustration by delivering timely customer information for representatives and instantly answering questions anytime or anywhere customers need support.”

Omnibots represent next-generation customer engagement

"We adopted Freshworks' Freddy Omnibot platform for a highly automated and personalized customer experience,” said Vishal Gupta, head of product at PhonePe, a Flipkart company and India’s largest UPI-based payment platform. For PhonePe, Freddy fetches context from the transactions made and offers contextual assistance for a personalized self-service experience from right within the app. “We have been using it for a year and can confidently say that we have accomplished most of what we had in mind."

Mathrubootham also noted that Freddy significantly expands the capabilities of the first iterations of chatbots. “Chat has been a powerful first vehicle for Natural Language Processing (NLP), but today is too limited for customer-engagement issues. Consumers demand better service in the communication channels they prefer, whether it’s modern messaging platforms, social media or even automated IoT applications. With Freddy the AI engine, possibilities become limitless and customer experience can be enriched at every touchpoint and across multiple channels.”

For more information on Freddy the Omnibot, please visit: :https://www.Freshworks.com/freddy-ai-engine

About Freshworks:

Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com) provides organizations of all sizes with SaaS solutions that make it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate effectively with customers for better service and collaborate with team members to resolve customer issues. The company's products include Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat and Freshmarketer. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc., is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks’ headquarters are located in San Bruno, Calif., with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.