From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo


  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations (UN) play

United Nations (UN)

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) was established in 2014 with the protection of civilians its top priority, after fighting between the mostly Christian anti-Balaka militia and the mainly Muslim Séléka rebel coalition tore the country apart.
An arms embargo imposed at the same time was renewed for another 12 months earlier this year.
“Our ambition is to contribute at MINUSCA’s side to the immense effort for the stabilization and return to peace in CAR,” Mr. Touadera declared. “But to fulfil this, allow me to reiterate from this lofty tribune our call for the total lifting of the arms embargo which still weighs heavily on our national army.”
Only last month armed anti-Balaka fighters attacked MINUSCA personnel is in the southern-central part of the country, killing a Burundian member.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

