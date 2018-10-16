Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa


APO Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Institute for Security Studies (ISS) play

Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Download logo

Date: 31 October 2018
Time: Registration at 15h30, Seminar from 16h30 - 18h30
Venue: Registration at 15h30, Seminar from 16h30 - 18h30 followed by cocktail reception

This seminar examines the impact of population trends and risk factors for political instability on Africa’s long-term future. The first session looks at how African states can achieve a demographic dividend that would accelerate improve livelihoods. With its young population, Africa has tremendous demographic potential but population growth is too high and economic growth too low to rapidly reduce poverty or improve average income.

The second session discusses the structural pressures that increase the risk of political instability and violent conflict in sub-Saharan Africa. Understanding these pressures is key for conflict prevention, development and peacebuilding.

The ISS reports will be available at the seminar.

Chair: Roba Sharamo, Office Director, ISS Addis Ababa
Speakers: Jakkie Cilliers, Head, African Futures and Innovation, ISS
Julia Bello-Schünemann, Senior Researcher, ISS
TBC (UNECA)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Institute for Security Studies (ISS).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South Africa’s preparations for Climate Change COP 24
APO: Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu APO Somalia’s first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu
APO: Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity APO Nigeria: Health worker Hauwa Mohammed Liman executed in captivity
APO: Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion speech at UK-Ghana Investment Summit APO Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion speech at UK-Ghana Investment Summit
APO: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) APO National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU)
APO: African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project APO African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Project



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO The International Writing Program Women’s Creative Mentorship...bullet
3 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and investmentbullet
4 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate inclusive economic...bullet
5 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for West...bullet
6 APO Deputy Minister Landers to undertake a working visit to...bullet
7 APO The Rockefeller Foundation and EPIC-Africa launch the...bullet
8 APO Address by Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the...bullet
9 APO African Legal Support Facility launches Academy Projectbullet
10 APO Department of International Relations and...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to lead Agro-Processing Companies on Mission to Explore New Markets at Paris Trade Fair
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
APO Mass Congolese returns from Angola could lead to a humanitarian crisis
Kaspersky
APO Protect your connected lifestyle with adaptive security: Kaspersky Lab launches new generation of beyond-AV consumer solutions in Nigeria
X
Advertisement