Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration


APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS) play

United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS)

Download logo

On 28 September 2018, Gambia ratified the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration (the “Mauritius Convention on Transparency"). Gambia is the fifth State after Canada, Cameroon, Mauritius and Switzerland to ratify the Convention. The Convention entered into force on 18 October 2017. In Gambia, the Convention will enter into force on 28 March 2019.

Since the signing ceremony at Port Louis, Mauritius on 17 March 2015, the following States also signed the Convention: Australia, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Congo, Finland, France, Gabon, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Luxembourg, Madagascar, the Netherlands, Sweden, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Convention is open for signature, ratification, and accession by States and regional economic integration organizations. Up-to-date information about the parties to the Convention as well as its signatories, is available on the UNCITRAL website.

The Mauritius Convention on Transparency aims to provide States and regional economic integration organizations with an efficient mechanism that extends the scope of the UNCITRAL Rules on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration ("Rules on Transparency"). The Rules on Transparency provide procedural rules that ensure transparency and public accessibility to treaty-based investor-State arbitration, the proceedings of which have traditionally been conducted behind closed doors. By ratifying the Convention, a State or regional economic integration organization expresses its consent to apply the Rules on Transparency to investor-State arbitrations initiated under investment treaties concluded before 1 April 2014.

Together with the Rules on Transparency, the Mauritius Convention on Transparency effectively balances the public interest in being informed of investor-State disputes with the parties’ interests in resolving these disputes in a fair and efficient manner. It is expected that the Convention will significantly contribute to enhancing transparency in investor-State arbitrations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo APO Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo
APO: Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa APO Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa
APO: President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena on Official Visit to Seychelles next week APO President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena on Official Visit to Seychelles next week
APO: Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy APO Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy
APO: Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region APO Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region
APO: USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University APO USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University



Top Articles

1 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
2 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
3 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic...bullet
4 APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency...bullet
5 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
6 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to...bullet
7 APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egyptbullet
8 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans...bullet
9 APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance...bullet
10 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa...bullet

APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
APO 57th Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
APO Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s Health and Economic Growth
Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES)
APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) Celebrates its Third Graduating Cohort of 79 Students from Across Africa
ECO
APO Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5%
X
Advertisement