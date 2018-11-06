Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO General Electric trains more than 100 radiology professionals on latest medical imaging technologies and techniques

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GE play

GE

Educational sessions exposed practitioners to latest techniques and technologies on medical imaging; More than 100 radiologists and radiographers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania attended the sessions on “Interventional Radiology”; Leading institutions have recognized the value of intra-operative imaging to help clinicians confidently and more completely resect tumours that previously seemed inoperable.

GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) has just finished conducting a series of educational sessions in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania targeting radiologists and radiographers. The educational sessions, which were attended by more than 100 healthcare practitioners, introduced participants to the latest techniques and technologies on medical imaging.

Andrew Waititu, General Manager, GE Healthcare East Africa, said GE (www.GE.com) is committed to supporting localised capacity building. “Technology is constantly improving. Our focus is to upskill healthcare professionals through providing regular and meaningful education solutions that will enable healthcare professionals create measurable impact.”

Targeting practitioners from both public and private healthcare facilities in the region, the one-week roadshow exposed participants to cutting edge imaging trends and techniques happening outside East Africa.

The educational sessions focused on “Interventional Radiology” (IR) which refers to a range of techniques that rely on the use of radiological image guidance (X-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to target therapy with precision. IR techniques are minimally invasive and have recognised advantages such as reduced risks, shorter hospital stays, lower costs, greater comfort, and quicker convalescence. The effectiveness of treatment is often better than with traditional treatments.

Leading institutions have recognized the value of intra-operative imaging to help clinicians confidently and more completely resect tumours that previously seemed inoperable.

Speaking after the session in Nairobi, Dr Beatrice Mugi, the Chairperson of the Kenya Association of Radiologists (KAR), said: “Continuous education and re-education is a key component in ensuring that our local practitioners stay ahead of the latest trends and best practices. This is critical as healthcare is a rapidly evolving sector with new ways of battling health conditions being discovered every day.”

The educational sessions are part of GE’s commitment to support education and training to improve health outcomes and are planned to take place quarterly. In 2016, GE inaugurated a healthcare training and skills institute in Kenya designed to train health professionals. Over 1000 professionals have benefited from the institute since its launch.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.
Media contact:
Annette Mutuku
PR & Communications Lead, GE East Africa
annette.mutuku@ge.com
+254701728249

About GE Healthcare:
Harnessing data and analytics across hardware, software and biotech, GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE:GE) (www.GE.com). As a leading provider of medical imaging equipment, with a track record of more than 100 years in the industry and more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we transform healthcare by delivering better outcomes for providers and patients. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GEHealthcare/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gehealthcare/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GEHealthcare) and The Pulse (http://newsroom.GEHealthcare.com/) for latest news. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.GEHealthcare.com.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: GEL Utility Ltd (GELUL) Signs Multiyear Services Agreement with GE to power Nigeria’s Largest Oil Refinery APO GEL Utility Ltd (GELUL) Signs Multiyear Services Agreement with GE to power Nigeria’s Largest Oil Refinery
APO: Outlook for Africa’s oil & gas industry improves – PwC report APO Outlook for Africa’s oil & gas industry improves – PwC report
APO: Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website APO Launching Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)’s New Website
APO: Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic APO Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic
APO: Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia APO Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia
APO: Media Advisory: Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum in South Africa Nov 7-9, 2018 APO Media Advisory: Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum in South Africa Nov 7-9, 2018



Top Articles

1 APO President of Senegal leads 9 First Ladies, 12 health ministers and...bullet
2 APO National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter...bullet
3 APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellowbullet
4 APO Centurion Law Group Acquires IMANI- Lawyers On Demand and...bullet
5 APO Dubai sues China’s Merchants Port (By Paul Nyakazeya)bullet
6 APO Africa Investment Forum: All Set to Tilt the Tide of...bullet
7 APO Dangote Sinotruk Automobile expands to enhance local...bullet
8 APO Angola sink deeper into debtbullet
9 APO Freshworks Launches “Freddy”: an AI Engine to enrich...bullet
10 APO Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) into Africa...bullet

APO

Ecobank
APO Ecobank Academy works to enhance Africa’s health systems through financial and leadership trainings
CAJ News Africa
APO Joao Lourenco, the former defence minister selected by President dos Santos became his successor with over 61 percent of the vote, raised hopes of the restoration of human rights as he pledged to “govern for all Angolans” (from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC)
Princess of Africa
APO African Princess releases Her 21st Anniversary Book
Alibaba Group
APO The Government of Rwanda and Alibaba Group Enter into Agreements to Promote Rwanda's Economic Development
X
Advertisement