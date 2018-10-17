Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018


APO Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

Download logo

As Zambia celebrates 54 years of Independence on 24th October, 2018, the young girls and boys in Kabwe Schools will participate in an annual Independence Tag Rugby tournament.

Tournament Organizer Tom Chaloba who is also Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager said the event will also be used as a TRY phase for the participants. "Most of the young girls and boys will be taking part for the very first time, hence they will TRY to play rugby and we are genuinely pleased with this development".

"Our participants have been drawn from RoseHill School, Sables Orphanage Centre, Jack & Jill School and DieHardRugby Academy. It should be noted that kids playing at the names academy are drawn from surrounding schools where rugby has not been officially introduced, surrounding neighborhoods and a few from the streets of Kabwe town" he added.

Chaloba further said "This approach of working with kids from predominantly disadvantaged backgrounds is aimed at BUILDING FUTURES THROUGH RUGBY which is the mission pioneered by the TAG RUGBY TRUST who are our partners in Youth Rugby Development".

The 2018 Independence Tag Rugby Tournament has been slated for Friday 19th October at the Green Eagles Rugby Club in Kabwe, Central Province, Zambia. Kick off is at 08am and end at 12am as most schools only go for half day on Fridays.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta APO The European Investment Bank (EIB) reinforces its support to Egypt: EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta
APO: The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018 APO The Secretary-General — Message on World Food Day 16 October 2018
APO: Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019
APO: Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency
APO: Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages APO Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages
APO: Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow APO Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egyptbullet
3 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
4 APO First UK-Ghana Business Council seeks to boost trade and...bullet
5 APO Governor General of Canada to visit Burkina Faso, Côte...bullet
6 APO Media Advisory: Study of the United Nations Office for...bullet
7 APO Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to...bullet
8 APO Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate...bullet
9 APO Environmental Affairs Committee satisfied with South...bullet
10 APO Natural ingredients sector can accelerate...bullet

APO

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Cairo
APO International day of the girl takeover
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO 50 000 Jobs sustained through the Workplace Challenge Programme
United Nations (UN)
APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General On Nigeria
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS)
X
Advertisement