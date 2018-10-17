Get Into Rugby - Zambia : U12-14 Independence Tag Rugby Games 2018

news

As Zambia celebrates 54 years of Independence on 24th October, 2018, the young girls and boys in Kabwe Schools will participate in an annual Independence Tag Rugby tournament.

Tournament Organizer Tom Chaloba who is also Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager said the event will also be used as a TRY phase for the participants. "Most of the young girls and boys will be taking part for the very first time, hence they will TRY to play rugby and we are genuinely pleased with this development".

"Our participants have been drawn from RoseHill School, Sables Orphanage Centre, Jack & Jill School and DieHardRugby Academy. It should be noted that kids playing at the names academy are drawn from surrounding schools where rugby has not been officially introduced, surrounding neighborhoods and a few from the streets of Kabwe town" he added.

Chaloba further said "This approach of working with kids from predominantly disadvantaged backgrounds is aimed at BUILDING FUTURES THROUGH RUGBY which is the mission pioneered by the TAG RUGBY TRUST who are our partners in Youth Rugby Development".

The 2018 Independence Tag Rugby Tournament has been slated for Friday 19th October at the Green Eagles Rugby Club in Kabwe, Central Province, Zambia. Kick off is at 08am and end at 12am as most schools only go for half day on Fridays.

Media Contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org