Ghana companies are invited to take part to the Business Forum « Ambition Africa 2018 » The key event for business between Africa and France


Ambition Africa 2018 is organized by Business France, under the authority of the French finance ministry and the French ministry of European and foreign affairs, Ambition Africa 2018 offers an outstanding opportunity for African and French companies to share their expertise, to meet the key players and to create partnerships in BtoB meetings, workshops and conferences.
Following the discourse in Ouagadougou of the French President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, Ambition Africa 2018 aims at reinforcing the trade and economic bonds between France and Africa. Ministers, ambassadors and companies delegations from the whole African continent will be gathered.
Key institutional partners support Ambition Africa 2018 such as AFD/Proparco, Bpifrance, CIAN, Medef, Medef International, CCEF, Conseil Présidentiel pour l’Afrique (CPA), the French Chambers of commerce and private sponsors such as CMA-CGM, TOTAL, ENGIE, SOCIETE GENERALE, CFAO GROUP, FIDAL, BOLLORE LOGISTICS, etc.
The French Embassy in Ghana and Business France invite Ghana companies to participate to the Forum by signing up for free on the following website : www.ambition-africa.com.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France to Ghana.
