APO Girl's Rugby soaring like an eagle in Zambia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

Download logo

As Zambia Rugby commences preparations for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games set to be hosted in Senegal, the girls have stepped up initiatives not to be left behind.

Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba reviewed that the game was growing in leaps and bounds across the Country. "We have seen significant progress being made by all our District and Provincial Coordinators in as far as the women's game is concerned".

"Provinces such as Southern, Eastern, Western and Northern have for the first time started logging in reports of Tag and Touch Rugby games being played in some schools and communal set ups, to us at the Union, we are keenly following such news with the interest it demands" Chaloba said.

Zambia Rugby Union President Gen Clement Sinkamba also reaffirmed his Executive's commitment to the wholesome growth of rugby by both genders in Zambia. "We have taken deliberate steps to ensure girls have a platform on which they can showcase their skills and talents by firstly, increasing the number of games they play each year at local, regional and international levels, and secondly by identifying role models for them to look up to in their careers. We are glad to see our efforts bearing expected fruits ,albeit, too early to say so" Sinkamba concluded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
Media Contact:
Tom Chaloba
Communications Manager
Zambia Rugby Union
