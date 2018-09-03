Government Activities for the Week 3- 9 September 2018

news

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 3- 9 September 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) taking place from 3 to 4 September in Beijing. The summit will be held under the theme: “China and Africa: Towards and even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation”. During FOCAC, President Ramaphosa will address the opening ceremony of the High-Level Dialogue between the Chinese and African Leaders with business representatives as well as the 6th Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs. He will also address the opening ceremony, the welcome banquet of the Summit and the first round table session. President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers Ms Lindiwe Sisulu of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Naledi Pandor of Higher Education and Training, Dr Rob Davies of Trade and Industry, Mr Pravin Gordhan of Public Enterprises, Dr Edna Molewa of Environmental Affairs, Mr Gugile Nkwinti of Water and Sanitation, Dr Blade Nzimande of Transport, Mr Derek Hanekom of Tourism, Mr Nhlanhla Nene of Finance and Mr Senzeni Zokwana, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The interdepartmental and multi sectoral team, led by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will on Monday, 3 September brief the media on the country’s efforts in ending the outbreak of Listeriosis on. The media briefing will be at the National Health Laboratory Service, 1 Modderfontein Road Sandringham. Minister Motsoaledi will also pronounce on the allegations that has been doing rounds on social media regarding “fake and expired foodstuffs” being sold to the public.

From 3 to 6 September, the South African Police Service, will host the first National Crime Detection Conference at the Velmore Hotel in Pretoria. The conference will consist of a live simulation of a crime scene by forensic experts, panel discussions and commissions on topics such as quality investigations, legislative framework, crime scene management and cybercrime strategies.

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, will on Monday, 3 September, visit Diepsloot as part of Public Service Month.

The Statistics South Africa will Tuesday, 4 September, release the Gross domestic product results of the second quarter of 2018 at a media briefing at Tshedimosetso House, GCIS Head Offices in Pretoria at 11h30. NB! There will be a video link to Media Centre, Parliament in Cape Town.

The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane and the Deputy Minister, Ms Pinky Kekana, will host the South African Public Broadcasting Policy Review Colloquium. The colloquium will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand in Johannesburg on the 06 and 07 September, under the theme: “Building a resilient public broadcaster”. The Colloquium will bring together various international and national policy experts and role players on public broadcasting to shed light on cutting-edge challenges such as the demands of the 4th Industrial Revolution, collaborative opportunities and strategies to reshape the South African Broadcasting Corporation of the future.

From 6 to 7 September, the Minister of Labour, Ms Mildred Oliphant, will be leading a tripartite delegation to the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting in Mendoza, Argentina The Ministers meeting will be preceded by the Employment Working Group Meetings from 3 to 5 September, which will focus on finalizing the Ministerial declaration to be submitted to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2018. The Department of Labour Director-General Thobile Lamati will lead the technical experts’ delegation to this meeting.

The Tourism Deputy Minister, Mr Elizabeth Thabethe, along with North West Tourism MEC, Desbo Mohono and CATHSSETA CEO, Keitumetsi Lebaka will launch the National Tourism Career Expo (NTCE) at the Taung Hotel School in North West on 6 September. The NTCE will take place at Sun City from 28 to 30 September 2018 and targets 7000 learners with an interest in a career in tourism.

