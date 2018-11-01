GROHE (www.GROHE.com) continues to position itself as a full-service provider in the bathroom; Slim and minimalist design ensures consistent flow of form and functionality; PerfectMatch solutions with seven different models.
Whether it is for a new build or a bathroom remodelling project, the needs for a comfortable, but at the same time modern designed spa bathroom increase. Therefore, contemporary solutions provide not only satisfaction that lasts for decades, but in many cases also a visual enhancement. With the extra-low-profile GROHE shower trays, design accents can be set that ultimately increase the property’s value. Especially a bathroom without substantial edges and steps stands for timeless and barrier-free architecture.
With its unique and high-quality shower trays, GROHE, the world's leading supplier of sanitary fittings, is now setting new standards, ensuring the ideal combination of form and functionality in modern bathrooms. GROHE shower trays are designed as PerfectMatch: They not only match any of the three design lines – GROHE Bau, GROHE Euro and GROHE Cube – but can also be optimally combined with other GROHE bathroom accessories. Specialist retailers benefit from this versatility since GROHE, as a full-service supplier, offers complete solutions and simplifies implementing individual customer wishes in a unique GROHE design from a single source, drawing on LIXIL's decades of know-how in this category.
The high-quality GROHE shower trays are particularly low profile and, with their depth of only three centimetres a design object of every bathroom. This makes the installation particularly sustainable, as accessibility is guaranteed. The different versions in rectangular or square models adapt seamlessly to all designs. With sizes from 80 x 80cm up to 90 x 120cm, GROHE offers a total of seven different dimensions.
All of the shower tray models are made of high-quality sanitary acrylic in an Alpine White finish which feels pleasantly warm even at the first touch. The non-porous and smooth surface ensures increased slip resistance during showering. The tray’s solid, full-surface base features stability and longevity.
The various combinations of ceramic products, fittings and accessories are being illustrated on the GROHE website by using a slider presentation. If a customer is fond of a particular combination, a separate page will display the respective product information. Print and download features provide the information as needed. In addition, all relevant product and planning data as well as BIM data are available.
For more information, please visit www.GROHE.com.