APO GROHE Shower Trays: Single-Source PerfectMatch Solutions for Modern Bathrooms

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GROHE (www.GROHE.com) continues to position itself as a full-service provider in the bathroom; Slim and minimalist design ensures consistent flow of form and functionality; PerfectMatch solutions with seven different models.

Whether it is for a new build or a bathroom remodelling project, the needs for a comfortable, but at the same time modern designed spa bathroom increase. Therefore, contemporary solutions provide not only satisfaction that lasts for decades, but in many cases also a visual enhancement. With the extra-low-profile GROHE shower trays, design accents can be set that ultimately increase the property’s value. Especially a bathroom without substantial edges and steps stands for timeless and barrier-free architecture.

With its unique and high-quality shower trays, GROHE, the world's leading supplier of sanitary fittings, is now setting new standards, ensuring the ideal combination of form and functionality in modern bathrooms. GROHE shower trays are designed as PerfectMatch: They not only match any of the three design lines – GROHE Bau, GROHE Euro and GROHE Cube – but can also be optimally combined with other GROHE bathroom accessories. Specialist retailers benefit from this versatility since GROHE, as a full-service supplier, offers complete solutions and simplifies implementing individual customer wishes in a unique GROHE design from a single source, drawing on LIXIL's decades of know-how in this category.

The high-quality GROHE shower trays are particularly low profile and, with their depth of only three centimetres a design object of every bathroom. This makes the installation particularly sustainable, as accessibility is guaranteed. The different versions in rectangular or square models adapt seamlessly to all designs. With sizes from 80 x 80cm up to 90 x 120cm, GROHE offers a total of seven different dimensions.

All of the shower tray models are made of high-quality sanitary acrylic in an Alpine White finish which feels pleasantly warm even at the first touch. The non-porous and smooth surface ensures increased slip resistance during showering. The tray’s solid, full-surface base features stability and longevity.

The various combinations of ceramic products, fittings and accessories are being illustrated on the GROHE website by using a slider presentation. If a customer is fond of a particular combination, a separate page will display the respective product information. Print and download features provide the information as needed. In addition, all relevant product and planning data as well as BIM data are available.

For more information, please visit www.GROHE.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GROHE.
Media contact:
Memac Ogilvy Public relations
Carmen El Hajj/ PR Director
Charbel Ghsoub/ Account Manager
Tel: +961-1-486066
Email: charbel.ghsoub@ogilvy.com

For more information, visit the following sites:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/lixilgroup
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group

About GROHE:
GROHE (www.GROHE.com) is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the past ten years alone, more than 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL:
LIXIL (www.LIXIL.com) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.LIXIL.com.

