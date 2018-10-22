Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Handover ceremony of a maternity waiting facility at the Old Kabweza Health Post

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of Japan in Zambia play

Embassy of Japan in Zambia

The handover ceremony of a maternity waiting facility at the Old Kabweza Health Post in Kafue District took place on Wednesday, October 11th 2018. The construction of the facility was implemented as a part of the “Maternal and Child Health Project in Chisankane Area, Kafue District (Phase3)”. This project commenced with a grant contract with Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR Japan) in March 2018, amounting to 445,663USD, as a project of the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO projects.

The Old Kabweza Health Post, having also been constructed by AAR Japan as a project of the Grand Assistance for Japanese NGO projects, its maternity waiting facility was then handed over to Kafue District Health Office.

At the ceremony attended by about 200 people, mostly residents there, congratulatory remarks were made by Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan, Mr. Joseph Kamana, Kafue District Commissioner, Dr. Constiy Mwale, Lusaka Provincial Health Director and Mr. Masaru Miki, Acting Country Representative of AAR Japan, among other guests.

During his speech at the ceremony, Mr Sobashima hoped that the maternal waiting facility, among other facilities and services of the Maternal and Child Health Project in Chisankane Area, Kafue District, will contribute to universal health coverage in Zambia, and to creating “Resilient Zambia”.

While the Old Kabweza Health Post which started its operation in January 2017, gave birth to a total of 105 babies until August this year, with the completion of this maternity waiting facility, more mothers are now able to give birth to their babies, in a more comfortable manner.

To read the speech by Ambassador Sobashima at this ceremony, please click here.

Through the “Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects” scheme, the Government of Japan provides grant assistance to Japanese NGOs which implement economic and social development projects in developing countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Zambia.
