High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre accredited to Botswana

On 21st August 2018, High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre, presented her letters of accreditation to H.E. Mr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana at the Office of the President in Gaborone, Botswana. High Commissioner Rose-Quatre will be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

During the accreditation ceremony, High Commissioner Rose-Quatre, extended a note of gratitude to President Masisi for his strong commitment to further cement the remarkable relationship that Seychelles and Botswana have relished over the 30 years of diplomatic engagements.

The newly accredited High Commissioner of Seychelles to Botswana equally focused on the crucial importance of enhancing cooperation in areas like education, trade, tourism, training and capacity development, cultural exchanges, as well as explore possible collaboration in anti-corruption, legal affairs and police services.

In the course of the accreditation visit to Botswana, High Commissioner Rose-Quatre seized the opportunity to engage with 12 Seychellois students currently pursuing their studies at the University of Botswana.

With shared ambitions and common aspirations, Seychelles and Botswana, both revered as success stories in Africa, remain devoted to work in unison to achieve respective and mutual objectives, both for the benefit of their respective countries, as well as that of the global community.