news

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini received UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame in Brussels today.

The Special Representative updated the High Representative/Vice-President on recent developments and the current situation in Libya. They discussed the implementation of the UN's four-point action plan for Libya, on the political talks, national conference, constitution and elections, that the Special Representative put forward in September 2017.

High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini expressed her thanks and reiterated the EU’s full support to the work of the UN Special Representative in implementing the plan and in his efforts to help Libyans bring about unity and reconciliation in their country.

Both underlined the fruitful cooperation between the UN and the EU in support of Libya and its people, including on humanitarian issues and the preparation of the national conference and elections.