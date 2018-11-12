Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net), the first private pan-African higher education network announces two major developments, with Tunisia’s leading health sciences education Group, UPSAT and its three schools – SUPSAT Tunis, UPSAT Sousse and UPSAT Sfax – joining its network. This coincides with the official opening of Honoris’ cutting edge purpose-built Medical Simulation Centre in the heart of Tunis.
The membership of the UPSAT Group marks another milestone in the rapid growth of Honoris’ health sciences education capabilities in North Africa. UPSAT is a well-established higher education institution that specializes in paramedical training and was the first to be recognized as such in 2002 by the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health. With specialized teachers and laboratories, the UPSAT Group reinforces the Honoris footprint in the cities of Sousse and Sfax. The Group also brings to the Honoris network recognized qualifications across a wide spectrum of health sciences including nursing, optical science, optometry, physiotherapy, anaesthesiology, orthoptics and radiology-radiotherapy.
Following the recent addition of Morocco’s highly distinguished private architectural school, École d’Architecture de Casablanca (EAC), UPSAT represents the 10th institution in the Honoris network, which now has over 32,000 students across the continent. Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, “Improving healthcare provision in Africa is critical. At Honoris, we are focused on developing health professionals who will transform the standard of healthcare in Africa. With the addition of UPSAT and our world-class medical simulation centre, we are undertaking an important step in our academic and developmental projects in the continent.”
The newly built Medical Simulation Centre by Honoris United Universities in Tunisia was developed in coordination with international experts, using advanced technologies to create an impressive 2500 m2 site in the heart of Tunis. The centre is equipped to international standards with four simulation types. These include advanced mannequin technologies in a hospital setting, scenario-based simulations, actor-based simulations and cutting-edge virtual reality technologies. These are sophisticated forms of simulation that present real life scenarios to students through VR headsets. This technology will bring complex scenarios like hazardous spills or trauma events in real-time, right into the heart of the Medical Simulation Centre.
The new Centre will also, in the medium term, be available to external healthcare workers, surgical teams, practising nurses and researchers. This is an important component in Honoris’ pioneering approach to health sciences education in Africa and central to its goal of making a lasting impact on the quality of healthcare available to Africans. The centre will be managed by a newly appointed Director, Professor Chedly Drizi, MD, a leading surgeon and former head of the B23 Surgery Department at the Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis.
CEO of Honoris United Universities, Tunisia, Houbeb Ajmi Ramdi, said, "This centre will be a reference point for global standard medical simulation and a first-choice destination for the health industry in our region. It delivers unique access to a depth and breadth of cutting-edge simulation services that have not been available before on a pan-regional level. This is an extremely important moment for Honoris health sciences students and the wider medical community."