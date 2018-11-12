news

Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net), the first private pan-African higher education network announces two major developments, with Tunisia’s leading health sciences education Group, UPSAT and its three schools – SUPSAT Tunis, UPSAT Sousse and UPSAT Sfax – joining its network. This coincides with the official opening of Honoris’ cutting edge purpose-built Medical Simulation Centre in the heart of Tunis.

The membership of the UPSAT Group marks another milestone in the rapid growth of Honoris’ health sciences education capabilities in North Africa. UPSAT is a well-established higher education institution that specializes in paramedical training and was the first to be recognized as such in 2002 by the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health. With specialized teachers and laboratories, the UPSAT Group reinforces the Honoris footprint in the cities of Sousse and Sfax. The Group also brings to the Honoris network recognized qualifications across a wide spectrum of health sciences including nursing, optical science, optometry, physiotherapy, anaesthesiology, orthoptics and radiology-radiotherapy.

Following the recent addition of Morocco’s highly distinguished private architectural school, École d’Architecture de Casablanca (EAC), UPSAT represents the 10th institution in the Honoris network, which now has over 32,000 students across the continent. Commenting, CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez, said, “Improving healthcare provision in Africa is critical. At Honoris, we are focused on developing health professionals who will transform the standard of healthcare in Africa. With the addition of UPSAT and our world-class medical simulation centre, we are undertaking an important step in our academic and developmental projects in the continent.”

The newly built Medical Simulation Centre by Honoris United Universities in Tunisia was developed in coordination with international experts, using advanced technologies to create an impressive 2500 m2 site in the heart of Tunis. The centre is equipped to international standards with four simulation types. These include advanced mannequin technologies in a hospital setting, scenario-based simulations, actor-based simulations and cutting-edge virtual reality technologies. These are sophisticated forms of simulation that present real life scenarios to students through VR headsets. This technology will bring complex scenarios like hazardous spills or trauma events in real-time, right into the heart of the Medical Simulation Centre.

The new Centre will also, in the medium term, be available to external healthcare workers, surgical teams, practising nurses and researchers. This is an important component in Honoris’ pioneering approach to health sciences education in Africa and central to its goal of making a lasting impact on the quality of healthcare available to Africans. The centre will be managed by a newly appointed Director, Professor Chedly Drizi, MD, a leading surgeon and former head of the B23 Surgery Department at the Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis.

CEO of Honoris United Universities, Tunisia, Houbeb Ajmi Ramdi, said, “This centre will be a reference point for global standard medical simulation and a first-choice destination for the health industry in our region. It delivers unique access to a depth and breadth of cutting-edge simulation services that have not been available before on a pan-regional level. This is an extremely important moment for Honoris health sciences students and the wider medical community.”

To contact Honoris United Universities:

Email: lkakon@honoris.net

Website: www.Honoris.net

Media Relations:

luisa.luque@djembeconsultants.com

amina.soussi@djembeconsultants.com

About Honoris United Universities:

Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) is the first private pan-African higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mindsets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education. Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to prepare pan-regional profile graduates that are competitive in today’s fast-paced and demanding labor markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 32,000 students on 58 campuses, learning centers and via on-line, in 9 countries and 30 cities across Africa. The network counts 10 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact and distance institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 60 universities across Europe and the United States. Over 100 degrees are offered in Health Science, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Arts and Design, Media, Education and Political Science.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact™. www.Honoris.net

About UPSAT Group:

The UPSAT Group (http://UPSAT.ssconnect.tn) is a set of three private higher education institutions specialized in paramedic training in Tunisia. This includes The Private School Sup Santé of Tunis (SUPSAT Tunis), The Private Higher Institute of Health Sciences of Sousse (UPSAT Sousse) and the Private School of Paramedical Sciences of Sfax (UPSAT Sfax).

The UPSAT Group was founded in 2001 with the establishment of its first institution in Sousse, the first of its kind to be recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health of Tunisia. Today, the UPSAT Group gathers thousands of graduates, excelling in six different fields: anesthesiology, nursing, optical science, optometry, physiotherapy, orthoptics and radiology-radiotherapy. For nearly two decades, the UPSAT Group has been recognized for the quality of education provided to students and for the competence of their graduates. A highly qualified faculty collaborates continuously within the educational environment of university hospitals system to ensure the efficiency and employability of its graduates.

UPSAT Sousse: http://UPSAT.ssconnect.tn/

SUPSAT Tunis: http://www.SUPSAT-univ.tn/