Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community


APO Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) play

Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Download logo

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Alain Noudéhou commends humanitarian organisations for their work to provide much needed shelter to displaced people who have been relocated within Juba over the last weekend, and said the people now need rapid support from the humanitarian community.

As a response to a security situation that has put the lives of many at risk, nearly 3,500 people were relocated to an informal site in Juba from an UNMISS protection of civilians site.

Mr Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator, said: “Humanitarian organisations have moved with flexibility and agility, and they are now undertaking rapid assessments of the needs of the people who have moved to this informal site in Mangateen, Juba.

“These people have told us that they have almost nothing in the way of shelter and food. The community living at Mangateen have welcomed them with open arms, and we will do the utmost to support both the community and the displaced people.”

Humanitarians and UNMISS worked together in a combined effort to relocate families, putting up shelters and preparing the site over the weekend.

“It has been hugely rewarding to see the humanitarian community pull together when people are in need. I want to thank them all for their unwavering support for people who desperately needed it,” Mr Noudéhou said. “Our main priority remains the well-being of the people in Mangateen.”

Humanitarian organisations will provide a full range of services including shelters, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, health and protection, whilst seeking durable solutions for the displaced people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Environmental Affairs Committee resolves to summon Minister Edna Molewa APO Environmental Affairs Committee resolves to summon Minister Edna Molewa
APO: Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisation APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisation
APO: Refugee representatives set to meet South Sudan peace talk parties APO Refugee representatives set to meet South Sudan peace talk parties
APO: President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit Address APO President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit Address
APO: South Africa: Committee sends Condolences to Families after Denel factory accident APO South Africa: Committee sends Condolences to Families after Denel factory accident
APO: Rwanda Rugby coaching and officiating gets a boost APO Rwanda Rugby coaching and officiating gets a boost



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
3 APO South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) committed...bullet
4 APO President concludes productive state visit to Chinabullet
5 APO China-Africa High Level Dialogue with Business...bullet
6 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade...bullet
7 APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and...bullet
8 APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the...bullet
9 APO Top 50 Brands: Dangote Now the Most Valuable Brand...bullet
10 APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) leads UN efforts for a stable and prosperous Sahel region
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO South Africa is ready to do business with Peru – Ambassador Rasmeni
TIME
APO China Is Loaning Billions of Dollars to African Countries. Here's Why the U.S. Should Be Worried
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
APO Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan