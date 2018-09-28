ICC President reacts to President Trump's National Security Adviser's criticism on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS”

news

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will conduct an exclusive interview with ICC President Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji on Sunday, September 30.

Eboe-Osuji’s first interview as President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will focus on what the ICC was set up to do, why the system takes time to work, the deliberative nature of justice and what he hopes America’s role will be with the ICC.

It will be aired in the US on Sunday - at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET - and on CNN International at 2pm GMT, 7pm GMT and 12am GMT.

Fareed Zakaria GPS is a weekly public affairs show hosted by journalist and author Fareed Zakaria on CNN and broadcast around the world by CNN International. The "GPS" in the show's title stands for "Global Public Square," a reference to the show's focus on international issues and foreign affairs.

