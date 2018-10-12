ICE Africa poised to make historic debut attracting delegates from 91 countries

news

The international gaming industry has shown its support for Clarion's vision to deliver a stellar business event for the continent, with the inaugural edition of ICE Africa (www.ICEAfrica.za.com) (24 and 25 of October at the Sandton Convention Centre, South Africa) now at 90% capacity with leading brands including Aruze Gaming; BtoBet; Flutterwave; Gambee; GLI; Merkur Gaming; MST Channel; Neosurf; Playtech BGT Sports; Quanta; Superbet; and umAfrika Gaming Technologies supporting the historic event. Predicted by Michael Collins, General Manager of South Africa based software firm, Betting Entertainment Technology (B.E.T) to join the ‘Premier League of international B2B gaming events’ ICE Africa has attracted delegates from a total of 91 countries including gaming professionals from 25 African countries, comprising: Botswana; Cameroon; Chad; Congo (The Democratic Republic of); eSwatini (formerly Swaziland); Egypt; Gambia; Ghana; Kenya; Lesotho; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritius; Morocco; Mozambique; Namibia; Nigeria; Rwanda; Seychelles; South Africa; Sudan; Tanzania (United Republic of); Uganda; Zambia, and Zimbabwe.



Commenting on the response, Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager at Clarion Gaming said “We took the decision to launch following requests from the industry based in Africa for us to produce and organise a professional showcase that the continent could be proud of. Since making the decision to bring the ICE brand to the continent, we have been really encouraged by the hugely positive response from all parties - manufacturers, suppliers, regulators, journalists and commentators alike. As we edge closer to the first edition of ICE Africa going live, all the metrics we look to are highly positive and we are confident of opening a new chapter in the development of African gaming."



Delivering much more than a conventional expo, ICE Africa has been curated to bring the gaming community a plethora of engaging content covering thought leadership to training and provided by the industry’s most influential and reputable stakeholders. Dan Stone explained: “Learning and development are at the core of the ICE Africa experience. The advanceAFRICA stream creates time for quality brainstorming around how the future of the African market can be shaped to allow for sustainable growth of the industry. microscopeAFRICA is a series of workshops looking at different facets of the industry and networkAFRICA a series of facilitated networking breaks, unique HIVE sessions and round-tables to forge new connections with colleagues from across the continent. The ICE Africa conference programme will cover a wide range of topics including mobile, lottery, start-ups, investment and regulation all headed up by expert international speakers."



To register for the first ICE Africa and the learning, training and networking opportunities it offers, visit: www.ICEAfrica.za.com

