Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Improving Nigeria’s Housing Gap with Long Term Partnerships: Okonkwo Shares Insights with Forbes Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Nedcomoaks play

Nedcomoaks

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/9fe94e8febe944d

Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, a top player in affordable real estate in Nigeria has featured on the November edition of Forbes Africa where he revealed that long term partnerships between private and public sector is key to improving housing gap in Nigeria.

Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo is Founder and CEO of Nedcomoaks Limited (https://Nedcomoaks.com), a real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties in Nigeria. Nedcomoaks has quickly become a top player in Nigeria’s residential real estate sector which provides employment to thousands of people and annual revenues of over ₦15 billion in just under a decade. Okonkwo has also built a strong reputation as a passionate advocate of the power of the real estate sector in Nigeria to contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the country, by providing low-income housing solutions to Nigerians. Government and private players must understand the needs and earnings of the people to be able to service the area of living in our society. He revealed to Forbes Africa that public-private partnerships can ease Nigeria’s housing crisis. “Financing infrastructure deficit across Africa will involve collective innovation both across the public and the private sectors,” Okonkwo said.

He further stated that creating affordable housing in the developing world requires truly understanding how people in those communities live, saying that a careful understanding of that fact would help in determining how fast we can meet the demands of fast-growing African cities.

The Forbes cover, in an interview with Dr. Okonkwo also revealed an in-depth survey on the key challenges to creating affordable housing in Africa’s growing cities and the need for efficient housing solutions with the role of the government in driving public private partnership. It shows Dr. Ken’s reflection on the power of collaboration in the housing sector on the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nedcomoaks.
Media contact:
Martin Asare-Amankwa
Chief Content Officer
asareamankwa@gmail.com

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Africa’s health Paradox: Pneumonia is preventable but still kills 16% of children under the age of 5 (by Simon Ateba) APO Africa’s health Paradox: Pneumonia is preventable but still kills 16% of children under the age of 5 (by Simon Ateba)
APO: EY honours Southern African entrpreneurs who redefine convention and inspire change APO EY honours Southern African entrpreneurs who redefine convention and inspire change
APO: Remarks by President Donald Tusk after the 7th EU-South Africa summit APO Remarks by President Donald Tusk after the 7th EU-South Africa summit
APO: Declaration of High Representative Federica Mogherini on behalf of the EU on EU-Tanzania relations APO Declaration of High Representative Federica Mogherini on behalf of the EU on EU-Tanzania relations
APO: Joint statement of the 7th EU-South Africa summit APO Joint statement of the 7th EU-South Africa summit
APO: Rugby : Rwanda Referees, Coaches, and Silverbacks benefit from Penguin International Rugby Football Club (RFC) training APO Rugby : Rwanda Referees, Coaches, and Silverbacks benefit from Penguin International Rugby Football Club (RFC) training



APO

African Energy Chamber
APO The African Energy Chamber Applauds Angola’s Move To Join The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO National Youth Rugby Festival 2018
Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation announces the winners for their “Merck Diabetes Award” to mark “World Diabetes Day 2018”
Rugby Africa
APO Triple win for African rugby on the global stage
X
Advertisement