Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Integrity in Development Projects: African Development Bank Debars GEO SCIENCES for 48 Months for Fraudulent Practices


APO Integrity in Development Projects: African Development Bank Debars GEO SCIENCES for 48 Months for Fraudulent Practices

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) play

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Download logo

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) on 20 September 2018, announces the debarment of GEO SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL SARL, a consulting firm based in Yaoundé, Cameroon, for a minimum period of 48 months.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that GEO SCIENCES engaged in numerous fraudulent practices in bidding for a consulting contract under the Agro-Forestry Development Support Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. While participating in a tender for the conduct of various technical, biophysical and mapping studies, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting such studies as well as the remuneration of the experts involved in these studies. Further, GEO SCIENCES failed to properly disclose a potential conflict of interest.

The debarment renders the consultancy firm ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

The Agro-Forestry Development Support Project was financed under the Congo Basin Forest Fund hosted by the AfDB.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact:
Communications and External Relations Department:
Ms. Olivia Ndong-Obiang
Tel: +225 75752215
Email: O.Ndong-Obiang@AfDB.org

Technical Contact:
Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:
Ms. Chimene Clarisse Comoe
Tel: +225 20 26 5932
Email: C.Comoe@AfDB.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://www.AfDB.org/en/about-us/organisational-structure/integrity-and-anti-corruption/

The investigation by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank was conducted by Mr. Mehdi KHOALI and Mr. Bouraoui JAOUADI.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: Investigations@IACD-AfDB.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to:
African Development Bank
Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption
Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan CCIA
Avenue Jean-Paul II
01 BP 1387
Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on Gender Mainstreaming for African Group of Negotiators APO African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on Gender Mainstreaming for African Group of Negotiators
APO: Africa Dialogues Win Best Corporate Event at Ghana Event Awards 2018 APO Africa Dialogues Win Best Corporate Event at Ghana Event Awards 2018
APO: UAE runs first intermodal transport under TIR APO UAE runs first intermodal transport under TIR
APO: South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza leads The Human Resource Development Council (Hrdc) to The North West Province APO South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza leads The Human Resource Development Council (Hrdc) to The North West Province
APO: TE SubCom chosen to extend MainOne Cable System to francophone region APO TE SubCom chosen to extend MainOne Cable System to francophone region
APO: African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will spur Africa’s industrialization and economic development, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA’s) David Luke APO African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will spur Africa’s industrialization and economic development, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA’s) David Luke



Top Articles

1 APO African Development Bank President Adesina urges Canada to be...bullet
2 APO Mazars Integrates with BRJ Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firmbullet
3 APO Blockchain in Africa: The next frontierbullet
4 APO South Africa: President’s coordinating council endorses action...bullet
5 APO Blue economy can be engine of Africa’s economic growth if...bullet
6 APO Property experts predict sustainable growth for Real...bullet
7 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year...bullet
8 APO African Development Bank’s Board approves Policy on...bullet
9 APO South Africa: House Chairperson Dikgale disappointed...bullet
10 APO The Center for Human Rights and Democracy (CHRDA)...bullet

APO

United Nations (UN)
APO South Sudanese soldier who shot UN peacekeeper on Saturday, will face court martial: UN mission chief
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Deputy Minister of Communications to launch Classification Guidelines
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO Strengthening of Economic ties is important to South Africa -Ambassador Dlomo
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO Deputy President Mabuza leads The Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) to the North West Province
X
Advertisement