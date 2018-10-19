By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) (www.IRU.org), the world road transport organisation today announces the winner of the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade.
The IRU Media Prize celebrates the significant contribution of journalists to current debate within the transport sector, and coincides with the upcoming IRU World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018, the new global event for road transport, mobility and logistics.
Mike King (@Break_Bulk) is a multi-award-winning journalist, as well as a shipping and logistics consultant. His piece, entitled “Trouble with Truckers” (www.bit.ly/2EbPz9O), addresses issues such as driver shortage and new opportunities for transport through e-commerce.
IRU received entries from across the world, signifying a strong interest in the industry among journalists. Mike King’s entry was one of three shortlisted. The other two finalists were Ilker Altun from Kargo Haber and Jonathan Andrews from Cities Today.
“I am looking forward to personally congratulating Mike in Oman at the IRU World Congress, where we will recognise his and the media’s important work to push debate around the critical issues for the road transport industry – and beyond,” said IRU Secretary General, Umberto de Pretto.
The competition was open to journalists from international and regional media who published or broadcast original reports. Articles or broadcasts were submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 10 October 2018. Stories were judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation (IRU).