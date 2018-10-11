International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade

The IRU (www.IRU.org) Media Prize celebrates significant contributions from the media to the transport sector debate, to coincide with its World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018.
This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”.
The 2018 IRU Media Prize finalists are:
The competition was open to journalists across the globe from international and regional media, who published or broadcasted original reports. Articles or broadcasts were to be submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 10 October 2018. Stories were judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting.
The first prize winner will be offered flights, accommodation and free registration to the IRU World Congress in Muscat, Oman, and will be invited to give a short presentation on reception of the prize at the event.
The first prize winner will be announced on October 18.