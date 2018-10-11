Pulse.com.gh logo
International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade


International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces finalists for the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) play

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)

The IRU (www.IRU.org) Media Prize celebrates significant contributions from the media to the transport sector debate, to coincide with its World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018.

This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”.

The 2018 IRU Media Prize finalists are:

The competition was open to journalists across the globe from international and regional media, who published or broadcasted original reports. Articles or broadcasts were to be submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 10 October 2018. Stories were judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting.

The first prize winner will be offered flights, accommodation and free registration to the IRU World Congress in Muscat, Oman, and will be invited to give a short presentation on reception of the prize at the event.

The first prize winner will be announced on October 18.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation (IRU).
Media Contact:
Karen Mazzoli
Senior Manager, Media and Communications, IRU
+41-22-918 27 96 (direct)
+41-79-633 89 53 (mobile)
karen.mazzoli@iru.org

About IRU:
IRU (www.IRU.org) is the world road transport organisation, promoting economic growth, prosperity and safety through the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100 countries.

About the IRU World Congress 2018:
The new global event for road transport, mobility and logistics, the IRU World Congress (www.IRUWorldCongress.com) is bringing the transport industry together in Muscat, with business, government and thought leaders, to debate the big challenges and the big opportunities.

