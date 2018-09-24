Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Invitation to Germany for Namibian experts in economy and industry


APO Invitation to Germany for Namibian experts in economy and industry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek play

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek

Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, CEO at the Namibia Trade Forum, and Dr Michael Humavindu, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, will participate in a visit to Germany on European Industrial and Economic Policies. The visit takes place from 18 to 24 November 2018 and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. German Ambassador Christian Schlaga presented both with their letter of invitation today (11 September).

Together with other experts from Southern Africa, the Namibian participants will have the opportunity to explore the various facets of European industrial and economic policy and consider them in the African context. The programme includes visits to different Federal Ministries, the Federation of German Industries, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the German Parliament in Berlin as well as visits to the German-African Business Association of German Industry and the German Institute of Global and Area Studies in Hamburg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa development APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa development
APO: UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) senior official makes a case for Using the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to support Africa’s industrial exports APO UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) senior official makes a case for Using the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to support Africa’s industrial exports
APO: Southern Africa urged to re-orient national policies to incorporate blue economy opportunities APO Southern Africa urged to re-orient national policies to incorporate blue economy opportunities
APO: Norway increases contribution to EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa APO Norway increases contribution to EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa
APO: African Leading Business Woman, Isabel dos Santos, Speaking on Business Evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum APO African Leading Business Woman, Isabel dos Santos, Speaking on Business Evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum
APO: Marriott International’s Newly Unified Loyalty Programs Celebrate with the First Ever Promotion Rewarding Members with Bonus Points Across All 29 Brands APO Marriott International’s Newly Unified Loyalty Programs Celebrate with the First Ever Promotion Rewarding Members with Bonus Points Across All 29 Brands



Top Articles

1 APO Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) -...bullet
2 APO Africa’s Oil Sector Continues to Rebound and Strengthen its Voice...bullet
3 APO The Government of Madagascar announces the opening of the...bullet
4 APO English High Court continues restraint against Djibouti Port...bullet
5 APO Roadmap for Angola: 2019 and Beyondbullet
6 APO Norway increases contribution to EU Emergency Trust Fund...bullet
7 APO Integrity in Development Projects: African Development...bullet
8 APO African Leading Business Woman, Isabel dos Santos,...bullet
9 APO Winners for Africa’s Top Real Estate Developments...bullet
10 APO Southern Africa urged to re-orient national...bullet

APO

Freshworks
APO Sterling Bank Transforms Internal Service Desk with Freshworks
Zenith Bank Plc.
APO Africa Rise and Shine: How a Nigerian Entrepreneur from Humble Beginnings Grew a Business to $16 Billion by Jim Ovia (author)
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
APO In Ethiopia, mobile internet cut in the capital amid clashes and protests
Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA)
APO Minister Nathi Mthethwa to visit Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s House in Brandfort
X
Advertisement