Invitation to Germany for Namibian experts in economy and industry

news

Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, CEO at the Namibia Trade Forum, and Dr Michael Humavindu, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, will participate in a visit to Germany on European Industrial and Economic Policies. The visit takes place from 18 to 24 November 2018 and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. German Ambassador Christian Schlaga presented both with their letter of invitation today (11 September).

Together with other experts from Southern Africa, the Namibian participants will have the opportunity to explore the various facets of European industrial and economic policy and consider them in the African context. The programme includes visits to different Federal Ministries, the Federation of German Industries, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the German Parliament in Berlin as well as visits to the German-African Business Association of German Industry and the German Institute of Global and Area Studies in Hamburg.