Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament


APO Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) play

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Download logo

The defending champion of the first Inter-University Football Tournament, University of Juba, will kick off the second tournament with a game against Upper Nile University tomorrow.

All the media outlets are invited to the opening ceremony at the Main Campus Football Field of the University of Juba.

When: Thursday, 4 October 2018 at 2 p.m.

Where: The main campus at the University of Juba

What: The opening ceremony of the second Inter-University Football Tournament

Catholic University of South Sudan, Saint Mary’s College, Starford International University, University of Juba and Upper Nile University will join the Inter-University Football Tournament.

This event is sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Minister Davies concludes Visit to Saudi Arabia APO Minister Davies concludes Visit to Saudi Arabia
APO: U.S. Embassy Welcomes Largest Ever Cohort of American Scholars to Support Education in Ethiopia APO U.S. Embassy Welcomes Largest Ever Cohort of American Scholars to Support Education in Ethiopia
APO: Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare APO Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare
APO: Military Veterans get a lasting recognition APO Military Veterans get a lasting recognition
APO: Web Summit to remain in Lisbon until 2028, in a new $128 Million Deal APO Web Summit to remain in Lisbon until 2028, in a new $128 Million Deal
APO: Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting APO Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting



Top Articles

1 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss...bullet
2 APO Parliament hands over Information and Communication Technology...bullet
3 APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in...bullet
4 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
5 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
6 APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy...bullet
7 APO Hilton launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and...bullet
8 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic...bullet
9 APO UN housing rights expert to visit Egyptbullet
10 APO 2018 financial year was a mixed bag of performance...bullet

APO

APO Group
APO WIN an Invitation to the Web Summit 2018 and Travel to Lisbon to Cover the Largest Tech Conference in the World
Office of the Vice President of Kenya
APO Kenya wins Bid to host the International Open Data Conference in 2020
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
APO International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to Sierra Leone
Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa
APO Government begins process of Recognising King of Amampondo
X
Advertisement