Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss business evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York


APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to discuss business evolution at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UNITEL International Holdings play

UNITEL International Holdings

Isabel dos Santos was invited to participate at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum held in New York City on the 26th September, centered on strengthening global trade and economic alliances. More than 70 heads of state and 200 business leaders from six continents gathered and made this the largest meeting outside a formal government summit in 2018.


At the event, Isabel dos Santos said “It is a great event that focuses uniquely on how to grow economies and opportunities at every level of society; without political discussions. It was extraordinary because it reunited CEOs and leaders and got them think about who are we going to be in the future.” The businesswoman stressed that “financial inclusion is so important for emerging and frontier markets. We cannot forget that basic artisanal sustainability is where confidence grows to support communities and eventually industries.”

“Coming from Angola, I have first-hand seen the success of a small village becoming a daily business activity in farming and becoming part of the supply chain of large retailers. Today we do live in a world with different speeds, but we do have one common concern: We want to make sure that we will make it an inclusive world".

Isabel dos Santos addressed the session with other influential like-minded leaders such as Jeb Bush Chairman of Dock Square Capital (former Governor of Florida) as well as Jean Louis Chaussade, CEO of Suez SA and Georgia Prime Minister H.E. Mamuka Bakhtadze on "Business Evolution: Digitization of Major Industries" and stated that “Digitization for Africa can be a real development enabler. We must use it as an opportunity, as a multiplying factor of growth and we can leapfrog to next generation of technology, we don’t have legacy networks. Let’s make Digitization inclusive, and not leave anyone behind.”

The businesswoman has first hand seen the potential digitization. “Today there are young Africans who have ideas and can be included in the digital economy and my company UNITEL has a special programme to support them in building their ecosystems".

Isabel dos Santos was one of three African women invited for discussions.

Plenary speakers at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum included UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Former US President Bill Clinton, hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, among others.

The Forum was supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and took place at the Plaza Hotel alongside the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNITEL International Holdings.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africa APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africa
APO: Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of Aiteo Group, a foremost Pan-African conglomerate with investments in oil and gas, agriculture, power and mining APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of Aiteo Group, a foremost Pan-African conglomerate with investments in oil and gas, agriculture, power and mining
APO: The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) Celebrates its Third Graduating Cohort of 79 Students from Across Africa APO The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) Celebrates its Third Graduating Cohort of 79 Students from Across Africa
APO: Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5% APO Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5%
APO: Merck Foundation launches an empowering song “Life is Bigger” to raise awareness about male infertility and to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa APO Merck Foundation launches an empowering song “Life is Bigger” to raise awareness about male infertility and to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa
APO: European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States commence negotiations on a new Partnership Agreement APO European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States commence negotiations on a new Partnership Agreement



Top Articles

1 APO Africa Regional Media Hub | October 4, 2018 Telephonic Press...bullet
2 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic...bullet
3 APO Setting the Stage for Affordable Housing in Africabullet
4 APO Benedict Peters, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of...bullet
5 APO Marriott International reveals Robust Expansion Plans across...bullet
6 APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa developmentbullet
7 APO Aiteo Founder, Benedict Peters Wins Forbes Oil & Gas...bullet
8 APO Fitch Solutions foresees Angolan GDP to drop to 1.5%bullet
9 APO Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between...bullet
10 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union...bullet

APO

The World Bank Group
APO World Bank Press Briefing on the Latest Africa Economic Update
United Nations (UN)
APO Conflict can lead to positive change, ‘if we learn from it’, South Sudan tells UN Assembly
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
APO Minister Sisulu meets Secretary of State, Mr Pompeo
United Nations (UN)
APO Fresh peace deal, commitment to multilateralism, open ‘new chapter’ in Ethiopia Foreign Minister tells UN
X
Advertisement