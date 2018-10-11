Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Board of Directors names Mr Ayman Sejiny as General Manager (CEO)

news

The Board of Directors of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org) in its 91st Meeting held on 3/9/2018 approved appointment of Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, as General Manager (CEO) of ICD.

Dr. Bandar Hajjar, the President of IsDB and Chairman of ICD Board of Directors said: "After a rigorous search, the Board concluded that Ayman's considerable experience in banking sector, along with his strong track record of success as a CEO, made him the outstanding candidate for the role. Mr. Ayman has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies which resulted in impressive value creation. I look forward to working with him to create the next chapter of ICD's story of success”.

Mr Ayman Sejiny, incoming CEO, said: "I have admired ICD from the outside for many years and am delighted, therefore, to have been chosen to lead the corporation in the next exciting phase of its journey. I greatly look forward to meeting employees, leaders, customers and other stakeholders after I join in October and to working with them to achieve further success in the years to come."

Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny is highly accomplished financial industry leader. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Ibdar Bank BSC, Bank Alkhair, Barclays Capital Saudi Arabia and as the Chairman of Open-Silicon, Inc and Bahrain Financing Company Group as well as a Board member of Unicorn Bahrain. Mr. Sejiny has in-depth knowledge and more than 24 years’ experience in investment and corporate banking in the local, regional and international markets. He held a senior role in a number of regional and international financial institutions, including Citi Bank and ABN AMRO affiliate in Saudi Arabia (Saudi American Bank “SAMBA” and Saudi Hollandi Bank). Mr. Sejiny is Board and C-Level performer with vast experience in innovating financial processes and products and establishing boards, managements and institutions in highly regulated and sophisticated jurisdictions and industry sectors. Mr Ayman holds a BA in Finance from Eastern Michigan University, United States.

About ICD:

A member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, the ICD (www.ICD-ps.org) supports economic development and promotes the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing Shariah-compliant finance facilities and/or investments. It also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.ICD-ps.org