Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting


APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan play

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Download logo

On September 25, commencing at 2 p.m. (local time) for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Marcel Amon-Tanoh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, during his visit to New York, the United States of America. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

  1. At the beginning, Minister Kono explained that Japan attaches importance to its relationship with Côte d’Ivoire, which is maintaining high economic growth and is a driving force for the West Africa economy as a distribution hub. Minister Kono stated that he intends to cooperate in the lead-up to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), which will be held in Yokohama in August next year. In response, Minister Amon-Tanoh stated that he intends to participate in TICAD 7 in Yokohama with H.E. Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
  2. Following that, Minister Kono welcomed that a master plan on the “West Africa Growth Ring” wide-area development, which will contribute to strengthening connectivity in the West Africa region, was announced in Abidjan in January this year. Minister Kono also stated that in order to invigorate economic activity between Japan and Côte d’Ivoire it will be important to conclude a bilateral investment agreement promptly, and expressed his hope for the Côte d’Ivoire side’s cooperation. In response, Minister Amon-Tanoh conveyed his thanks for Japan’s development cooperation in the road and social infrastructure fields, and requested greater investment by Japanese companies, centering on the automobile industry.
  3. In addition, the two Ministers exchanged views on cooperation in the UN Security Council with Côte d’Ivoire, which is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as issues including UN Security Council reform and North Korea.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders APO Egypt: UN experts condemn “systematic targeting” of human rights defenders
APO: Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government APO Mali: UN expert to assess rights under new Government
APO: UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger APO UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger
APO: UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
APO: Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic
APO: Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar



Top Articles

1 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
2 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard...bullet
6 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
7 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint...bullet
8 APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn...bullet
9 APO Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meetingbullet
10 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A...bullet

APO

UNITEL
APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos, invited to discuss on the Round Table discussion with Global leaders about the digitization of major industries in Africa
Department for International Development (DFID)
APO UK urges donors to support African Union Mission in Somalia
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO Small and Medium Enterprises are the cornerstone of economic growth
United Nations (UN)
APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo
X
Advertisement