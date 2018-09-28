Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting

news
On September 25, commencing at 2 p.m. (local time) for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Marcel Amon-Tanoh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, during his visit to New York, the United States of America. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the beginning, Minister Kono explained that Japan attaches importance to its relationship with Côte d’Ivoire, which is maintaining high economic growth and is a driving force for the West Africa economy as a distribution hub. Minister Kono stated that he intends to cooperate in the lead-up to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), which will be held in Yokohama in August next year. In response, Minister Amon-Tanoh stated that he intends to participate in TICAD 7 in Yokohama with H.E. Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
- Following that, Minister Kono welcomed that a master plan on the “West Africa Growth Ring” wide-area development, which will contribute to strengthening connectivity in the West Africa region, was announced in Abidjan in January this year. Minister Kono also stated that in order to invigorate economic activity between Japan and Côte d’Ivoire it will be important to conclude a bilateral investment agreement promptly, and expressed his hope for the Côte d’Ivoire side’s cooperation. In response, Minister Amon-Tanoh conveyed his thanks for Japan’s development cooperation in the road and social infrastructure fields, and requested greater investment by Japanese companies, centering on the automobile industry.
- In addition, the two Ministers exchanged views on cooperation in the UN Security Council with Côte d’Ivoire, which is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as issues including UN Security Council reform and North Korea.