Japan-Côte d’Ivoire Foreign Ministers' Meeting

On September 25, commencing at 2 p.m. (local time) for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Marcel Amon-Tanoh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, during his visit to New York, the United States of America. The overview of the meeting is as follows.