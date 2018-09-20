Pulse.com.gh logo
Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) - Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) team deployed to assist families affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra


African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)

The African Union - United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), have deployed a joint mission to provide emergency assistance to people affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

Heavy rains in the area last week caused mudslides in Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei villages, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 19 people and the injury of 25 others, while an unspecified number remain unaccounted for and some families have lost their homes, according to official local sources.

Today, a joint team comprising UNAMID civilian staff and the Humanitarian Country Team, as well as 70 peacekeepers, including 30 Special Forces and six doctors, reached the affected area.

The team will conduct an assessment of the humanitarian situation and provide medical assistance, as well as non-food items such as tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, blankets and mosquito nets to the affected community.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Gwi-Yeop Son expressed their deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the disaster and pledged to assist the survivors within their organizations’ limited resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
