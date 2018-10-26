Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee calls for Speedy Resolution to Jiba and Mrwebi Suspensions

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Nomgcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Lawrence Mrwebi pending an enquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Committee Chairperson Ms Madipoane Refiloe Moremadi Mothapo said the committee welcomes this action to ensure stability and integrity in a critical institution that has suffered in recent times due to leadership challenges.

Ms Mothapo called for a speedy resolution to this long-drawn out process so that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can focus on its core mandate and public confidence in the NPA can be restored.

The committee further notes that the suspensions are with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the enquiry. The committee also notes that the President has taken into account the serious nature of the allegations involved and that the work of the criminal justice system is central to all prosecutions, especially the prosecution of corruption cases and the safeguarding of South Africa’s public purse. The committee notes further that the President has taken into account their influence over large parts of the NPA, and the importance of the NPA’s image and the integrity of an enquiry, which must result in completely convincing conclusions about the integrity and sound leadership of the NPA.

Ms Mothapo said: “The integrity of the leadership of such an organisation should be unquestionable in order for it to have the support and confidence of the public at large. We further call for these two positions to be filled speedily in an acting capacity in order to avoid a leadership vacuum.”

